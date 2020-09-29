News: Regenerating Eastwood on Council's agenda
By Tom Austen
Filling in the underpass at St Ann's and new family housing are two ideas in a new Council plan to regenerate the Eastwood area of Rotherham.
The Town Deal is a £3.6bn programme seeking to "unleash the economic potential" of 100 places across the country. Rotherham has been given the opportunity to access £25 - 50m.
In a bid for the funding, the Council has contracted consultants, ARUP and WYG, to work on a Town Investment Plan (TIP) which focuses on the economic growth corridor which stretches from Templeborough through the town centre and out to Eastwood.
The Eastwood area was one of the first four areas where Rotherham Council introduced a selective licensing scheme to tackle the low housing demand and significant and persistent levels of antisocial behaviour (ASB) related to the private rented sector.
The plan identifies that some housing areas have long term issues and that there are vacant and disused buildings on the adjacent trading estate.
Interventions include new family housing on underused land on York Road, on the site of the closed Netherfield Court care home and on Erskine Road. Some existing residential properties in the area could be refurbished and transformed.
The plan also includes planting along Fitzwilliam Road and introduces the idea of a separate company to maintain shared gardens to address ASB.
Interventions around improving connectivity include replacing the two bridges over the rail line and canal to better connect Parkgate's retail centre, and tram-train stop, with Eastwood Village. At St'Anns, filling in the underpass is proposed with the creation of better, at grade, connections for pedestrians and cyclists.
Consultants are carrying out a virtual exhibition before final plans are submitted to the Government in October.
Images: Google Maps
Eastwood is too far gone to regenerate.
