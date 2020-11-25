News: New plans for "Heart of the Community" at Waverley





Called Olive Lane, the plans comprise retail uses, a gym, offices, restaurants and cafes, a supermarket, a medical centre, community space, a bus hub and residential development, designed to create a vibrant centre for local people. It is proposed to be developed on around ten acres of land that sits between the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and the site’s existing residential area.



The proposals have been designed by Harworth in close collaboration with Coda Architecture, PWP Landscape Design and BE Design. They seem to mark the end of a Harworth and Dransfield Properties joint venture and thier



The centre will support Waverley's burgeoning resident population, which currently numbers over 2,500 people, in addition to the 2,000 workers at the AMP where occupiers include Rolls-Royce, McLaren Automotive and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.



Harworth is now sharing its plans with residents and workers ahead of the submission of a planning application in 2021. It is also actively seeking expressions of interest from potential occupiers to add to the growing list of interested parties wanting to take space at the proposed development.



Waverley is Yorkshire’s largest brownfield redevelopment, with outline planning consent in place for 3,890 homes and 2 million sq. ft of commercial space. To date over 1,000 homes have been built by Barratt Homes, Harron, Taylor Wimpey, Avant and Skyhouse, alongside 1.5 million sq. ft of commercial space predominantly for advanced manufacturing. Other local facilities have also been developed on-site, including a new primary school that opened in September 2020.



Waverley also sits at the heart of the region’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID). This district spans over 2,000 acres and is a major contributor to the rebalancing of the UK through its businesses developing research-led, technology-based solutions in sectors as varied as aerospace, defence, transportation, nuclear, low-carbon energy and healthcare technologies.







"Our continued investment at Waverley also supports the Government’s rebalancing programme, along with its desire to "Build Back Better". I am looking forward to consulting with residents and workers before submitting our planning application early in the new year."



Richard Petyt, partner at Knight Frank, added: "This is a really exciting project to be involved with and we are delighted to be working alongside Harworth Group. The Olive Lane development has great potential to create a high-quality retail and leisure environment and to provide the much-needed facilities to ensure the area works as a viable, vibrant and dynamic community.



"These facilities will further attract new residents and businesses to live and work at the development and also encourage sustainable patterns of shopping and service within the heart of a genuinely sustainable community."



Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, has unveiled new plans for a new mixed-use scheme which is set to form the heart of the community at its flagship Waverley development in Rotherham.