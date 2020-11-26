News: How Rotherham businesses can claim Covid 19 support grants
By Tom Austen
Rotherham businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions in South Yorkshire can now access financial support through the Council’s online application process.
Businesses that needed to close under tier 2, tier 3, or the current national lockdown rules and who pay business rates are entitled to support under the government's national scheme. Further support is also available for businesses in sectors that remained open but were severely impacted.
Many businesses that have received Covid-19 funding via Rotherham Council earlier this year will be contacted directly so they can receive payments from the new schemes automatically, without needing to re-apply (emails have been issued to those automatically paid). Others can find advice on the Council's website.
In addition, cash-limited funding of £30m is available across South Yorkshire for other business required to close, but which do not pay business rates. This discretionary local funding is available through the same application process.
The local grants will be distributed across South Yorkshire to help businesses and self-employed traders that pay rent (or other fixed costs) of at least £1,500 a year in sectors including leisure, hospitality, personal care, community venues and non-essential retail.
Some businesses will be eligible for support of more than one type. To simplify the process for business owners, Rotherham Council has set up a single application system from which it will assess businesses’ combined eligibility across all the grants available and calculate their total payment.
Councillor Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Finance at Rotherham Council, said: “We are pleased to make funding available to businesses that pay rent, as well those that pay businesses rates. But these businesses need to be aware this is a limited, one-off fund covering the whole of South Yorkshire.
"We want businesses in Rotherham to get as much support as possible. We urge them to check whether they’re eligible and apply as soon as possible, while funds are available.”
Councillor Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: “The impact of Covid-19 has highlighted to us all just how important local businesses are - not just for our economic prosperity, but also for the social and community benefits they provide.
"We are working with Sheffield City Region on further localised support for businesses that have been impacted, using the limited remaining funding we have, and we hope to be in a position to announce more information about this soon.”
To qualify for one or more of the grants now available, a business must have been:
- open as usual before the restrictions came into force
- registered for business rates at the premises on Tuesday 13 October 2020, or able to demonstrate fixed business costs (eg rent)
- providing services in person to customers from the premises
- affected by the local restrictions imposed on a specified list of sectors.
Full details and an online application form for the current grants can be found on the Council's website.
Images: RMBC
