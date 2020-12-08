News: Council outlines support for "excluded" Rotherham businesses









The money comes after campaigning from the likes of ExcludedUK, a grassroots volunteer-run not-for-profit organisation working towards bringing about an end to exclusions in the UK Government's Covid-19 financial support measures across all employment statuses, circumstances, professions and industries.



Rotherham councillors will discuss plans to support micro-enterprises and small businesses that are mobile or run from home. The scheme would also be open to people who are freelance and self-employed.



If approved, it will enable those businesses to receive discretionary grants of £500 – or up to £1,000 in some cases (subject to availability of funds).



The eligibility criteria are likely to include that the business/trader should be:



- Able to demonstrate financial hardship related to Covid-19 and/or the resulting government-imposed restrictions on economic activity

- Able to evidence significant ongoing business costs

- A micro or small business (fewer than 49 employees)

- Unable to access existing government business or self-employment support schemes



The Leader of Rotherham Council, Councillor Chris Read, said: "Whilst we hope this small grant funding will give a little relief to the self-employed or others who have fallen through the cracks of other business support funding, we are acutely aware that it is only a little bit of relief. That is why I’ve



The proposals are set to be considered at a specially called Rotherham Council Cabinet meeting on December 10.



