News: Swinton regeneration plans in
By Tom Austen
£8m regeneration proposals for a Rotherham town have been submitted.
The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and Rothbiz reported last month that a land swap had been carried out with Rotherham Council giving over its land to developers in order to aid the project.
A consortium made up of the Sheffield-based development and asset management company, Vesta Group, with Barnsley-based developer, Quest Property, and Holmfirth housebuilder, Conroy Brook, were selected by Rotherham Council. The partners have now submitted a planning application from Ben Bailey Homes Ltd (part of the Conroy Brook Group).
The plans include a refurbished Civic Hall and café plus the library relocating to the refurbished former customer service centre. Public realm and accessibility is set to be improved through a significant landscaping scheme which opens up the site, improving visibility of the shops and community facilities, safety and accessibility.
This is all predicated on approval for 49 homes on the cleared land adjacent to the site.
The plans propose to demolish the existing 1970’s library building which is currently vacant. The Customer Service Centre will be refurbished and will provide a new Library facility. This includes new rendering, painting, window surrounds and signage.
It is proposed to update the appearance of the Civic Centre along the same lines as the new Library, with rendering panels, aluminium cladding and a glass canopy over the entrance doors. The existing café will be refurbished and two new meeting rooms created within the building.
The cleared library area will be relandscaped to provide an open lawned area as part of wider public realm proposals which inlcude creating a new public space, with a children’s play area, seating and planting. Improved access will be created through the site for pedestrians and cyclists.
The proposed dwellings will comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, each with a garden area and parking.
The family homes are planned for the cleared, disused council offices site at Queen Street, the former Swimming Pool and Squash Court in Charnwood Street, and the site of the former Charnwood House care home.
The application doesn't include any affordable housing and on this issue, the applicants state: "Negotiations with the Council have taken place, and given that the applicant is proposing to carry out the demolition of the library, improvements to the Civic Centre, new Library and public realm, the provision of affordable housing provision cannot be justified in viability terms."
Images: Conroy Brook
Images: Conroy Brook
