News: Close Brothers funding 15 new AMRC Training Centre apprentices
By Tom Austen
The Close Brothers SME apprenticeship programme has funded a further 15 apprentices who will join the programme in 2021, marking the fifth phase of the programme.
With the support of the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), Road Haulage Association (RHA) and the manufacturers organisation Make UK, Close Brothers has helped SMEs across the UK recruit and train a new generation of apprentices.
Through the programme employers will be given financial help towards taking on apprentices in the manufacturing and transport sectors, creating opportunities for young people and helping businesses across Britain to thrive in the longer term.
Close Brothers, the leading merchant banking group will cover all training costs, as well as contribute 50 per cent of the wages of the apprentices in the first year and 25 per cent in the second year. Further support will be offered for those on degree apprenticeships.
Close Brothers has been funding apprenticeships since the programme launched in 2015, with 55 of the apprentices having been trained by the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham.
The 15 new apprentices will learn their skills at the AMRC Training Centre, part of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) group and based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP). Apprentices starting in 2021 will be on track to complete their training by 2023. This scheme helps smaller businesses in the Sheffield City Region to secure the skills they need for future growth.
This continued investment in apprenticeships highlights the company’s continued commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to secure the skills they need for the future growth of their business. The scheme also aims to give young people from all backgrounds a chance to learn a trade and carve a rewarding career for their future.
Adrian Sainsbury, Chief Executive, Close Brothers Group, commented: “Apprenticeships are an excellent way for UK SMEs to fill skills gaps, develop their future workforce and improve long-term growth prospects.
“We know from experience that SMEs often need assistance to take on apprentices, so over the past six years we have established a programme that aims to help SMEs with the specific issues they are facing. We also want to help businesses establish a diverse and dynamic workforce of young fresh talent with new ideas and an eagerness to learn the new skills and knowledge required to build a rewarding long-term career.
“2020 had a profound impact on the number of apprenticeship courses that are available to school leavers and those looking for a career change. This year’s theme for National Apprenticeship Week is to “Build the Future” and now is a perfect time to help more school leavers to consider apprenticeships as a great way to begin their careers. We are proud to be playing our part to help small businesses invest in their future and pass important skills onto the next generation."
Director of the AMRC Training Centre, Nikki Jones, said: “This is a fantastic piece of news to announce at the start of National Apprenticeship Week. Every day we see examples of our apprentices making significant contributions to their employers, adding value to businesses and driving innovation in production processes. The Close Brothers scheme will allow more SMEs, some of which wouldn’t necessarily be able to take on an apprentice otherwise, to benefit from our apprentices’ fresh-thinking, skills and know-how.
“The 15 new apprentices funded by Close Brothers, who are joining the AMRC Training Centre this year, means more employers can invest in their future by developing the skills they need for growth, productivity and profitability. Those three elements will be crucial as the manufacturing sector rebuilds in 2021.”
