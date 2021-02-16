News: Rotherham recruiter tops £100m turnover





In a strategic realignment of the Board, the leading talent selection company will now be led by Bruce Allen, FD who has been with the business 22 years, Tony Boorman, Managing Director of Stafforce with 20 years’ service and Paul Brammer Managing Director of Nicholas Associates who joined the business back in 2010.



Following the latest filed accounts, which report Nicholas Associates Group breaking through £100m turnover, the restructure is part of an on-going expansion plan which has seen the business set significant growth targets in terms of geographical coverage, headcount and revenue.



Nick Cragg, founder and owner said the restructure puts the company in a position to realise its expansion plans.



Mr Cragg said: “We have some ambitious plans for our Group of companies and I am a firm believer that those will not be achieved unless we have the right people in the right places.”



Tony Boorman started his career with 8 years in the Fresh Produce industry; his last role being sales and account management for major high street retailers, wholesalers, and caterers. In 1997 Tony moved into the Recruitment Sector and in 2001 joined Nicholas Associates Group. He said “I was asked to join the board in 2008 and in 2013 became the leader of the Stafforce brand. When I started working for Nicholas Associates Group, we turned over £7 million and now we turnover in excess of £100 million. I am so proud of our work family and how dedicated they are to candidates and clients, truly believing that what we do changes peoples’ lives”.



Managing Director Paul Brammer stated, “The business has been on an exciting journey over the last few years and I am privileged to be part of the next period of achieving our growth objectives, working alongside such talent right across the Group.”



The Group is also strengthening the structure of its Stafforce brand, following the promotion of Alison Cook to Operations Director.



Headquartered in Rotherham, Stafforce has a network of branches in Grimsby, Hull, Lincoln, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Woolwich as well as onsite operations within clients that are located from the north of Scotland to the south of England.



Currently Head of the Stafforce Managed Services brand, Alison will now take much wider operational responsibilities with the long term goal of aligning the internal processes, client delivery and the candidate experiences of the Stafforce Branch Network and Managed Services brands.



Typically, a managed services client will have a high volume requirement for temporary and permanent employees, particularly during peaks in seasonal demand. In order to plan strategically, workforce planning is contracted out entirely to a Stafforce Managed Services Account Team who work in-house and deal with everything from forecasting, payroll, HR and recruitment requirements.



Alison is well placed to understand both brands having started her career at Stafforce in 2005 in the Hull branch. Over the last 16 years she has steadily progressed from being a branch manager, growing the team from 4 to 10, before her appointment as senior branch manager in 2009 responsible for multiple branches across Humberside increasing the branch overall performance by 600%. She became head of Stafforce Managed Services in 2018 as a result of her knowledge, passion for customer service and ability to increase the client base.



It is this combined experience of branch and onsite services, her performance successes and her understanding of the trends in the future labour market that have led to her promotion.



Commenting Alison said, “The UK is currently experiencing some major challenges in the labour pool. Brexit has impacted the number of migrant workers in the UK and there are likely to be redundancies in the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors. It is vital that we re-position the industries we represent so that opportunities in food, manufacturing and engineering are seen as an attractive long term career choice and attract this highly skilled talent pool. Our aim is to position our clients as employers of choice and help people to retrain or transfer skills so that our vacancies are filled with the right people.”







Commenting Tony Boorman said, “Alison has the insight and past experience to help Stafforce and Stafforce Managed Services deliver our service in a way which meets both the recruitment needs of our clients and also ensures all candidates feel valued in the workplace. Each recruitment need requires a different approach depending on the industry scenario and location. Our goal is to ensure these needs are met by having the right systems and processes in place to assess candidates quickly and easily so that employers have access to the best quality workers.”



Many household names such as Young’s Seafood, Aunt Bessies, and Quorn trust Stafforce to provide a rigorous and fully-managed recruitment process, including screening, interviewing, skills training, induction and payroll. Key sectors include food and drink, manufacturing, industrial, warehousing, logistics, contact centres, retail, and sea ports.



