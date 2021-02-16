News: Rolls-Royce Rotherham redundancies
By Tom Austen
Rotherham MP, Sarah Champion has written to the Government to call for urgent action to defend jobs at Rolls-Royce in Rotherham.
Last year, Rothbiz reported that Rolls-Royce was planning to shed over 3,000 jobs in the UK as part of a global reorganisation, including 100 at its state-of-the-art Rotherham facility.
Hit hard by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the global aviation industry, the Derby-based engineering giant had announced a reorganisation that is expected to result in the loss of at least 9,000 roles from a global workforce of 52,000.
Sarah Champion said: "As part of huge cuts across its UK workforce, Rolls-Royce has announced up to 79 redundancies at its Rotherham facility, more than 30% of the existing workforce.
"These are skilled, well paid jobs and the impact of their loss across our local economy would be enormous.
Advertisement
"Ministers are more than happy to visit the site to make their announcements, but are standing idly by whilst one of our most significant employers sheds a substantial proportion of its employees. If they are serious about ‘levelling-up’ the North of England, now is the time for them to act.
"I am engaged in discussions with Rolls-Royce and with trade unions and will be doing everything I can to stand up for my constituents and to defend local jobs. The Government owes it to my constituents to do the same."
Recent reports in the national media talk of Rolls-Royce proposing a summer shutdown of its civil aerospace division.
An update to the stock exchange at the end of last month saw Rolls-Royce state that it had "delivered good progress on our restructuring programme," addig: "During 2020 we removed around 7,000 roles, making good progress towards our target to remove at least 9,000 roles by the end of 2022."
Fully operational in 2017, Rolls-Royce's £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is the most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
Last year, Rothbiz reported that Rolls-Royce was planning to shed over 3,000 jobs in the UK as part of a global reorganisation, including 100 at its state-of-the-art Rotherham facility.
Hit hard by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the global aviation industry, the Derby-based engineering giant had announced a reorganisation that is expected to result in the loss of at least 9,000 roles from a global workforce of 52,000.
Sarah Champion said: "As part of huge cuts across its UK workforce, Rolls-Royce has announced up to 79 redundancies at its Rotherham facility, more than 30% of the existing workforce.
"These are skilled, well paid jobs and the impact of their loss across our local economy would be enormous.
Advertisement
"Ministers are more than happy to visit the site to make their announcements, but are standing idly by whilst one of our most significant employers sheds a substantial proportion of its employees. If they are serious about ‘levelling-up’ the North of England, now is the time for them to act.
"I am engaged in discussions with Rolls-Royce and with trade unions and will be doing everything I can to stand up for my constituents and to defend local jobs. The Government owes it to my constituents to do the same."
Recent reports in the national media talk of Rolls-Royce proposing a summer shutdown of its civil aerospace division.
An update to the stock exchange at the end of last month saw Rolls-Royce state that it had "delivered good progress on our restructuring programme," addig: "During 2020 we removed around 7,000 roles, making good progress towards our target to remove at least 9,000 roles by the end of 2022."
Fully operational in 2017, Rolls-Royce's £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is the most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
0 comments:
Post a Comment