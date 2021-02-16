News: Freight firm submits plans for Rotherham rail yard
By Tom Austen
DB Cargo, the UK’s largest rail freight operator, is planning to upgrade its Tinsley Marshalling Yard on the border of Rotherham and Sheffield.
Established in the 1960s, the site was in decline since by the early 80's given that it served the heavy industry of the region, but rail is now becoming more and more integral to supply chains.
The application would enable the use of land forming the eastern part of Tinsley Rail Freight Yard off Europa Way / Wood Lane as a rail freight terminal. The proposed works will include resurfacing the land, creation of an amended access over an existing route, fencing the site and the installation of a prefabricated gatehouse including washroom facilities.
If approved, the plans would enable the firm to create 15‐20 new jobs, "although it is anticipated that many more will arise in delivery roles as a direct consequence."
The application states: "Operations are proposed primarily for container traffic. Projected volumes will be significantly lower than those carried in the 1960’s; the reinstated site will handle perhaps five trains each way every day (at around 50‐55 containers per train) once fully operational. Rather like the complementary facility at Doncaster iPort, it will probably take some two or three years to achieve that volume.
"This scheme shows the resurgence of rail freight, itself a key element in the governmental imperatives to reduce emissions, reduce road traffic and create a greener, safer environment for all. It will allow a very significant volume of long‐haul road traffic to be transferred to rail. In doing so it will represent a significant investment in the region, create local employment opportunities and secure other jobs."
Tinsley Yard was constructed by British Rail around 1961 ‐ 65, primarily to consolidate the activities of several smaller yards in Sheffield and the wider South Yorkshire region. It had capacity for almost 4,000 railway wagons at any one time and incorporated a locomotive maintenance depot.
Much of the main body of the yard was sold for redevelopment to become Sheffield International Rail Freight Terminal (SIRFT) and two large rail‐connected warehouses now stand on the land formerly occupied by about 40 sidings. The eastern end of the yard – the subject of this application – still carries traffic for Outokumpo and Aggregate Industries.
DB Cargo website
Images: Helios Real Estate
