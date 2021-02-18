News: JBM Metal Recycling go the extra mile to raise over £4,000 for Bluebell Wood
By Tom Austen
A community-spirited Rotherham business has pulled out all the stops to raise over £4,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice through its football scratch cards.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood.
Swinton-based JBM Metal Recycling has adopted Bluebell Wood as its chosen charity, and have plenty more plans to help the hospice through the challenging months ahead.
The demand for the football scratch cards exceeded the firm’s expectations, and they plan to continue the popular fundraising initiative alongside auctions, car washes and various other socially distant walking and running challenges.
A spokesperson for JBM Metal Recycling said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such an important local charity that does so much to help local families through some of the most difficult times they’ll ever face.
“It’s been a tough few months for all of us but we’re determined to continue to give something back to the community in these uncertain times.
“Over the next 12 months we’re very much looking forward to working closely with Bluebell Wood and raising as much money as possible to support their life-changing work.”
Anna Gott, Regional Fundraiser for Bluebell Wood, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to JBM Metal Recycle for choosing to support Bluebell Wood over the coming 12 months.
“It’s certainly been an amazing start to the partnership and we’d like to thank everyone who has helped JBM raise such an incredible sum of money for us.
“It costs over £5m each year to keep our doors open and with much of our planned fundraising activity cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic, the support of local businesses like JBM really is more important than ever.”
Images: Bluebell Wood
Images: Bluebell Wood
