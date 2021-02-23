News: Next phase of commercial developments in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Two planning applications have been submitted for large scale commercial developments in Rotherham.
The last phase of new development at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) has been outlined in the latest plans from landowners and developers, Harworth Group plc, and in spearate plans, a resurrected site that was blighted by HS2 is back on track.
At the AMP - recognised as one of the leading and most innovative engineering, research and manufacturing communities - Harworth has identified that land to the south of Whittle Way and Highfield Spring could accomodate much sought after industrial units.
Around 18 acres, land which has previously been granted planning permission for business and industrial uses, could soon be home to a further 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace.
An indicative masterplan shows seven units, ranging in size from 16,500 sq ft to 85,000 sq ft, with access from Whittle Way.
The application, drawn up by Barton Wilmore and The Harris Partnership, states: "This Application Site forms the last piece of AMP expansion land and this outline application builds on the huge success of the AMP to date. It will enable more world class leaders in their fields of research, development and manufacturing to locate on the AMP.
"These exciting proposals will further enhance the AMP and will continue to assist in the economic development and regeneration of this area of the Borough."
Advertisement
Also in the south of the borough, plans for the rest of the Woodhouse Link development have been updated.
"Sterilised" by previous HS2 proposals, the site of the former Laycast foundry, is now being spearheaded by Network Space Developments that previously submitted plans for four individual units, ranging from 15,800 sq ft to 48,900 sq ft.
The speculative development is being delivered in partnership with Rotherham Council and Sheffield city region (SCR) and the latest plans indicate that end users have now been identified.
Minor alterations have been approved that will allow developers to make changes to the 32,300 sq ft Unit 3 to meet a client’s requirement - window layouts and the types of loading bays required, and alterations to the configuration of the ancillary office space.
The application from planning consultants, Spawforths, states: "The units were designed to be built speculatively and are now subject to strong market interest, with potential occupiers now identified. In order to meet the future operational needs of the occupier, a small number of non-material amendments were required to the approved scheme."
Harworth website
Network Space website
Images: Harworth / Harris / Network Space
The last phase of new development at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) has been outlined in the latest plans from landowners and developers, Harworth Group plc, and in spearate plans, a resurrected site that was blighted by HS2 is back on track.
At the AMP - recognised as one of the leading and most innovative engineering, research and manufacturing communities - Harworth has identified that land to the south of Whittle Way and Highfield Spring could accomodate much sought after industrial units.
Around 18 acres, land which has previously been granted planning permission for business and industrial uses, could soon be home to a further 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace.
An indicative masterplan shows seven units, ranging in size from 16,500 sq ft to 85,000 sq ft, with access from Whittle Way.
The application, drawn up by Barton Wilmore and The Harris Partnership, states: "This Application Site forms the last piece of AMP expansion land and this outline application builds on the huge success of the AMP to date. It will enable more world class leaders in their fields of research, development and manufacturing to locate on the AMP.
"These exciting proposals will further enhance the AMP and will continue to assist in the economic development and regeneration of this area of the Borough."
Advertisement
Also in the south of the borough, plans for the rest of the Woodhouse Link development have been updated.
"Sterilised" by previous HS2 proposals, the site of the former Laycast foundry, is now being spearheaded by Network Space Developments that previously submitted plans for four individual units, ranging from 15,800 sq ft to 48,900 sq ft.
The speculative development is being delivered in partnership with Rotherham Council and Sheffield city region (SCR) and the latest plans indicate that end users have now been identified.
Minor alterations have been approved that will allow developers to make changes to the 32,300 sq ft Unit 3 to meet a client’s requirement - window layouts and the types of loading bays required, and alterations to the configuration of the ancillary office space.
The application from planning consultants, Spawforths, states: "The units were designed to be built speculatively and are now subject to strong market interest, with potential occupiers now identified. In order to meet the future operational needs of the occupier, a small number of non-material amendments were required to the approved scheme."
Harworth website
Network Space website
Images: Harworth / Harris / Network Space
0 comments:
Post a Comment