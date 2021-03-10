News: COVID-19 test kits for Rotherham businesses
By Tom Austen
Workplaces in Rotherham with 50 or more employees will have until 31 March 2021 to register their interest in workplace testing for staff.
Businesses where staff cannot work at home, e.g. retail, manufacturing, health and social care, etc, are being offered the opportunity to set up their own workforce testing using Lateral Flow Tests to routinely test their workers so that employers can continue to make sure their businesses remain COVID safe for all staff and customers.
The scheme is part of the Government’s roadmap for easing the Lockdown restrictions and is independent from the Community Testing offered by Rotherham Council.
Director of Public Health for Rotherham, Ben Anderson, said: “Testing for the virus is still an important part of our prevention strategy. Using Lateral Flow Testing, employers will be able to cut the rate of transmission of the virus by being able to support staff who are contagious to isolate so they are not able to spread the virus into the workplace. This is especially important as more staff return to the workplace as we are seeing larger outbreaks now caused by the more transmissible UK variant.
“I’m encouraging businesses in Rotherham and the wider area who employ over 50 people who are not able to work at home to register their interest for workplace testing so that they can continue the great work they are already doing at keeping our workplaces safe.”
Businesses who are successful will be invited to an one hour introductory webinar which will explain in detail everything they will need to know about setting up a testing site, as well as the relevant documents, terms and conditions they will need to get signed before ordering test equipment.
Register your organisations interest here.
Images: PHE
