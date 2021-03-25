News: More new open spaces in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Work is due to start to improve the look and feel of more of Rotherham town centre's open spaces next week.
The public realm works on College Street will see the introduction of new on-street pay and display parking bays, as well as new landscaping and seating, with feature lighting already installed.
This follows on from the Phase One works on Bridgegate which are expected to be completed as the works on College Street begin.
The scheme provides new paving and lighting, aimed at improving the look and feel to the area. The existing brick planters will also be removed to allow for additional parking, providing easier access to the town centre and supporting local businesses.
The conservation of the trees which sit at the junction of College Street and Effingham Street is a key priority. The works have been designed to ensure their preservation, whilst also creating a revamped seating area.
North Midland Construction was contracted via direct award from the YORcivil2 Framework for a £124,000 design and build works contract for public realm works on College Street.
Works are set to be funded from the £17m pot that the Council set aside to support capital investments in the town centre. Further public realm projects are included in the projects backed by the Future High Streets Fund and Transforming Cities Fund.
Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director for Regeneration & Environment, Paul Woodcock, said: “The improvements to the public spaces which form part of the Town Centre Masterplan are really taking shape and complement the new housing developments and leisure scheme at Forge Island.
“The plans for College Street show our commitment to creating an attractive, modern space that continues to support the regeneration of the town centre.”
Future phases of the public realm improvements across the town centre, which will include Frederick Street, Howard Street and Effingham Street, are under development.
Meanwhile the demolition of the former Primark building on High Street is now underway to create a pocket park and high-quality public space in the short term and, with longer term plans in development to deliver more quality town centre living opportunities.
Rotherham Town Centre website
Images: RMBC
