News: Millers sign significant sponsorship deal





Following extensive discussions with the club, a lucrative deal for both parties involved sees Killamarsh-based IPM Group assume several duties at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.



The IPM Group logo will be displayed on the club’s home strip for the 2021/2022 season, following its summer release. Whilst innovative access management sub brand – inteliPod, will take pride of place on the change and alternate shirts throughout the forthcoming Sky Bet League One Season.



Alongside the marquee shirt sponsorship agreement which enables the team to where red at away games, IPM Group will take on an active role in the matchday and day-to-day operations of the football club, serving as the clubs Primary Partner for Stadium Management, including stewarding provision, stadium cleaning, CCTV monitoring and maintenance.



A ‘multi-year’ deal will also see an option to extend the front of shirt agreement beyond 2021/2022.



IPM Group’s chief executive Rick Bailey commented “We are delighted to secure this partnership with Rotherham United, as a local company it gives us the opportunity to support and partner with a local family football club with excellent links to the community. We aim to provide employment opportunities to the Rotherham community within the New York Stadium and within South Yorkshire."



IPM Group have been involved in supplying security services and CCTV monitoring to football clubs for many years and look after the safety and security of numerous Premier League footballers and their families.



Rotherham United Commercial Director Steve Coakley, added: "This agreement is not only a substantial one for the football club, but also an intricate one that has been discussed at length over the past few weeks and months as both parties have learned of the mutual benefits that working together will have going forwards.



“While many other businesses have understandably had their progress stalled by the effects of the pandemic, IPM Group have continued to grow, launched new products, all whilst finding new and innovative ways of providing their services through their practices and technologies over the course of the last 12 months.



“Importantly for us, they have an ethos that aligns so well with our own values, this will have an all-round positive impact not only for our respective organisations but also for many local residents as they will be looking to recruit staff from within the region. This was not only reassuring but a big plus for the football club.



“We have all had to adapt and work in different ways to those we did before the pandemic and IPM’s ability to be forward-thinking and versatile in those circumstances is a prime example of the type of organisation that we’re only too pleased to work closely in partnership with.”



Rotherham United has announced a new multi-year deal with IPM Group to become the club’s new Stadium Facilities Management Partner. It will also see IPM's branding on all three of the Millers shirts during the 2021/22 campaign.