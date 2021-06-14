News: New 150-bed Rotherham hotel planned
By Tom Austen
A 150 bedroom hotel operated by a leading name is being proposed at a regeneration scheme in Rotherham.
Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, has submitted a planning application for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
The hotel operator would be Courtyard by Marriott.
Waverley is Yorkshire’s largest brownfield redevelopment, where Harworth Group plc secured outline planning consent for 3,890 homes and 2 million sq ft of commercial space.
With a pub on site, and plans due this summer for a new mixed-use scheme, the latest plans state that the proposal "represents an exciting opportunity to bring forward a hotel development to support the neighbouring mixed-use proposals at Waverley to provide much needed facilities to the growing business community and the surrounding area."
Advertisement
The application, drawn up by Barton Willmore, adds: "The hotel operator will be Courtyard by Marriott who provide 4* business orientated hotels. The proposals has been developed closely with the hotel chain and the locality has been chosen to complement the AMP, Sheffield Business Park and surrounding residential uses and business operators. This includes the provision of a high-quality food and beverage offer whilst providing comfortable accommodation for occupants. This flagship name will provide a raft of social and economic benefits for the area as well as Rotherham as a whole."
Developers see the large restaurant / bar offer to be one of the key attractions of building a hotel in the area. Business facilities and a Fitness Centre are also proposed.
A 147 space car park is also in the plans, along with landscaped space between to hotel building and the roundabout.
The plot is considered a "landmark corner" and the design takes into account a sloping site. Architects, S R Davis, have been keen to ensure that the hotel would not imitate a commercial block, nor a block of apartments, and have designed a high quality landmark building.
If approved, the development would support the creation of a permanent mix of jobs at the hotel (over 34 full time equivalent positions) and the creation of significant number of construction jobs.
To date at Waverley, over 1,000 homes have been built by Barratt Homes, Harron, Taylor Wimpey, Avant and Skyhouse, alongside 1.5 million sq. ft of commercial space predominantly for advanced manufacturing. Other local facilities have also been developed on-site, including a new primary school that opened in September 2020.
Images: S R Davis
Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, has submitted a planning application for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
The hotel operator would be Courtyard by Marriott.
Waverley is Yorkshire’s largest brownfield redevelopment, where Harworth Group plc secured outline planning consent for 3,890 homes and 2 million sq ft of commercial space.
With a pub on site, and plans due this summer for a new mixed-use scheme, the latest plans state that the proposal "represents an exciting opportunity to bring forward a hotel development to support the neighbouring mixed-use proposals at Waverley to provide much needed facilities to the growing business community and the surrounding area."
Advertisement
The application, drawn up by Barton Willmore, adds: "The hotel operator will be Courtyard by Marriott who provide 4* business orientated hotels. The proposals has been developed closely with the hotel chain and the locality has been chosen to complement the AMP, Sheffield Business Park and surrounding residential uses and business operators. This includes the provision of a high-quality food and beverage offer whilst providing comfortable accommodation for occupants. This flagship name will provide a raft of social and economic benefits for the area as well as Rotherham as a whole."
Developers see the large restaurant / bar offer to be one of the key attractions of building a hotel in the area. Business facilities and a Fitness Centre are also proposed.
A 147 space car park is also in the plans, along with landscaped space between to hotel building and the roundabout.
The plot is considered a "landmark corner" and the design takes into account a sloping site. Architects, S R Davis, have been keen to ensure that the hotel would not imitate a commercial block, nor a block of apartments, and have designed a high quality landmark building.
If approved, the development would support the creation of a permanent mix of jobs at the hotel (over 34 full time equivalent positions) and the creation of significant number of construction jobs.
To date at Waverley, over 1,000 homes have been built by Barratt Homes, Harron, Taylor Wimpey, Avant and Skyhouse, alongside 1.5 million sq. ft of commercial space predominantly for advanced manufacturing. Other local facilities have also been developed on-site, including a new primary school that opened in September 2020.
Images: S R Davis
0 comments:
Post a Comment