News: Plans approved for Wickersley venue
By Tom Austen
A new restaurant in Rotherham has secured planning permission to operate as a drinking establishment, despite a cumulative impact zone operating in the area.
1920s themed restaurant, The Garrison, opened in Wickersley last October and has been popular for takeaway meals during lockdown.
The latest application sought permission for the change of use of the existing restaurant into a micropub with a secondary proposal for the installation of a decking area to front of the property which includes seating pods.
The property has recently been renovated internally and externally and was last used as a restaurant (The Branded Burger Company) with a reception bar area and has had various extensions and modifications carried out to the external area. Planning permission for change of use to a restaurant was granted in 2015. Some outside seating was approved in 2016.
Rotherham Council's licensing policy, approved last year, could limit the number of new or varied licences being granted in Wickersley, dependent on the individual merit of each application.
The Bawtry Road premises already has an alcohol licence but objectors, including Wickersley Parish Council and residents, wanted to use the work done for the new policy to show why the planning application should be refused. Licencing and planning applications are determined separately..
The Parish Council said that the proposals: "would intensify the use of these premises for consumption of alcohol and lead to an unacceptable impact on residential amenity. It would also add to the existing problems of noise and disturbance, crime and anti-social behaviour already being experienced by local residents from the high concentration of uses associated with the night time economy in Wickersley."
Elliott Vaughan of The Garrison has been in discussion with the licensing department over the issues raised and explained that the venue will only operate table service, alongside a food menu to monitor capacity and work to licencing regulations. People will have to be seated to get served.
He said: "We will still be running a food menu, and always will be. The business will still be running as a restaurant; however, we simply want the flexibility to serve alcohol without food, to have a few drinks before a meal elsewhere in the area, or vice versa.
"Regarding the outside bar, this is simply to assist the bar situated inside during busy periods e.g., summer weekends. As we are a small venue, I do not feel the inside bar could cope during these times, however ... this will still be table service."
Planning officer, Emma Ottewell concluded that: "whilst taking into account the objections received it is considered that the change of use to a bar in this location would not in itself generate new amenity issues the positioning of the outdoor terraced area faces the roadside frontage rather than the more sensitive residential areas to north and it is not considered that a refusal could be substantiated in this instance."
A condition of the planning permission limits the use of the outside area up to 9pm Monday to Thursday and Sunday, and until 10pm on Friday and Saturday. Another condition states that no external music shall be played outside the premises.
The planning board at Rotherham Council voted six to four to approve the plans.
