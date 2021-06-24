News: £3m flood barrier planned for Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
The next key piece of flood protection for Rotherham town centre is a new multimillion pound canal barrier at Forge Island.
The Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme (RRFAS) aims to provide flood defences to ensure that Rotherham town centre, including the central station, are more resilient to future flood events.
Rothbiz reported recently on Phase 2A that provides flood defences from Ickles Lock to Centenary Way on the edge of the town centre.
Now plans are being progressed for Phase 2C - a canal barrier at Forge Island where the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
Construction of the Forge Island flood wall and associated public realm works was completed in 2021.
Rotherham Council has now awarded a tender worth £3m (with a £500,000 contingency) to Jackson Civil Engineering Group Ltd for a canal barrier within the navigable canal at Brown's Cut (near Rotherham Lock), located close to where the canal separates from the River Don.
A planning application, drawn up by consultants, Pell Frischmann, states: "The proposed works described as the "Flood Wall at The Statutes and Canal Towpath works" consist of the piled flood wall and abutment for the pedestrian towpath flood gate, a pipe to provide a feed to the canal when the Canal Barrier is closed, a crane pad to enable future maintenance of the Canal Barrier, the western towpath extension for inspection and maintenance of the Canal Barrier as well as enhancing the public realm, signs on gates at the Don Street entrances to the towpath and a sign at Ickles Lock to the south."
Images submitted with the plans show a mild steel main gate with large curved structure over the canal.
The sheet piles on the abutments and new flood defences will be clad with weathering steel to match materials used around Forge Island. Other landscaping details will also tie into the completed schemes.
The construction work means that the canal will need to be closed and the desired period is between July 2021 to June 2022. This window is being pursued to maximise the likelihood of the canal barrier being delivered before construction works on Forge Island are started (i.e. hotel, cinema and leisure facilities), which is planned for Summer in 2022.
Rotherham Council has recently commissioned a video showing the work done around the Forge Island site.
Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, who is leading on the Forge Island leisure scheme, said: "We are excited at bringing a cinema, a hotel, much-needed food and beverage facilities, and real family and community facilities, back into a quality environment overlooking the canal and the river that will be a real asset for Rotherham for years to come."
Images: Pell Frischmann / RMBC
