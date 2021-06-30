News: £60m plans for "Levelling Up" Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has put together a bid of almost £60m for money from the Levelling Up Fund for projects across the borough.
The competitive fund will invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets. The Government has committed £4 billion for England over the next four years (up to 2024-25).
Rotherham is in the highest priority list and received some initial money to work on bids. The council can submit two bids - one bid for every MP whose constituency lies wholly within their boundary (Rotherham & Rother Valley). For Wentworth & Dearne, either Rotherham or Barnsley Council should take responsibility as the lead bidder. In the end, Rotherham chose to submit three bids (with the agreement of Barnsley Council) which "aim to spread the benefits of this opportunity across the whole Borough."
MPs were asked to back one bid that they see as a priority and the Government guidance stated that each bid should total a maximum of £20m and could be one project or a coherent package of up to three projects.
Advertisement
If successful the money would be used to create a new Library and Community Hub in Wath with improvements to the surrounding area, make improvements to Dinnington High Street and markets, add to the continued regeneration of the town centre, and accelerate the growth of a burgeoning new leisure industry across the borough.
Details of the bids can be found here: for the town centre, for Wath and Dinnington, for the leisure economy.
The Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “We have put together three bids that will reach out to all areas in Rotherham and help us to continue the progress we’ve already made to regenerate our town, create jobs and build a better borough.
“If the government backs our bids it will provide much needed funding for local infrastructure as well as creating opportunities for people living and working across the borough.”
As reported by Rothbiz earlier this month, The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) is working on a bid to secure £50m from the fund that is focused on improving the passenger journey experience on public transport in South Yorkshire.
Government guidance states that the outcome of the applications will be known in the Autumn. It is understood that should the Rotherham bids result in an unsuccessful outcome the Council have the opportunity to bid again in later rounds.
Images: RMBC
The competitive fund will invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets. The Government has committed £4 billion for England over the next four years (up to 2024-25).
Rotherham is in the highest priority list and received some initial money to work on bids. The council can submit two bids - one bid for every MP whose constituency lies wholly within their boundary (Rotherham & Rother Valley). For Wentworth & Dearne, either Rotherham or Barnsley Council should take responsibility as the lead bidder. In the end, Rotherham chose to submit three bids (with the agreement of Barnsley Council) which "aim to spread the benefits of this opportunity across the whole Borough."
MPs were asked to back one bid that they see as a priority and the Government guidance stated that each bid should total a maximum of £20m and could be one project or a coherent package of up to three projects.
Advertisement
If successful the money would be used to create a new Library and Community Hub in Wath with improvements to the surrounding area, make improvements to Dinnington High Street and markets, add to the continued regeneration of the town centre, and accelerate the growth of a burgeoning new leisure industry across the borough.
Details of the bids can be found here: for the town centre, for Wath and Dinnington, for the leisure economy.
The Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “We have put together three bids that will reach out to all areas in Rotherham and help us to continue the progress we’ve already made to regenerate our town, create jobs and build a better borough.
“If the government backs our bids it will provide much needed funding for local infrastructure as well as creating opportunities for people living and working across the borough.”
As reported by Rothbiz earlier this month, The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) is working on a bid to secure £50m from the fund that is focused on improving the passenger journey experience on public transport in South Yorkshire.
Government guidance states that the outcome of the applications will be known in the Autumn. It is understood that should the Rotherham bids result in an unsuccessful outcome the Council have the opportunity to bid again in later rounds.
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment