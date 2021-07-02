News: Barratt bringing forward another Rotherham site for housing
By Tom Austen
Barratt Homes is preparing plans to deliver a mix of new homes on land at Wath in Rotherham.
The UK’s largest and best-known housebuilding company is looking at approximately 285 new homes on land at Far Field Lane, off Doncaster Road and close to Wath Victoria Primary School.
Around 24 acres in size, the current agricultural land near Whincover Farm was allocated for housing development in the Council’s 2019 adopted Local Plan, meaning the principle of residential development here is acceptable.
Barratt believes that the development of the site will provide much needed new housing for people in a convenient and sustainable location, whilst contributing to the current and future housing needs in the area.
Currently out to consultation, the plans includ a mix of homes - 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom properties which would be predominantly 2-storeys in height.
Advertisement
Vehicle and pedestrian access would be from Doncaster Road with a "potential future link" to the south.
A planning application is being put together that will include reports to consider potential impacts on matters including (but not limited to) potential impacts on drainage infrastructure; the local road network and junctions and all necessary ecology survey work. They are expected to be submitted to Rotherham Council in the near future.
On its consultation website, Barratt Homes said: "The proposals will contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. These detailed plans follow the adoption of the site as a housing allocation in the Council’s adopted Local Plan, meaning that the principle of residential development has been accepted by the Council.
"The site sits on the eastern edge of Wath-Upon-Dearne and is located close to a primary school, as well as various amenities, making this a sustainable site."
Barratt Homes website
Images: Barratt Homes
The UK’s largest and best-known housebuilding company is looking at approximately 285 new homes on land at Far Field Lane, off Doncaster Road and close to Wath Victoria Primary School.
Around 24 acres in size, the current agricultural land near Whincover Farm was allocated for housing development in the Council’s 2019 adopted Local Plan, meaning the principle of residential development here is acceptable.
Barratt believes that the development of the site will provide much needed new housing for people in a convenient and sustainable location, whilst contributing to the current and future housing needs in the area.
Currently out to consultation, the plans includ a mix of homes - 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom properties which would be predominantly 2-storeys in height.
Advertisement
Vehicle and pedestrian access would be from Doncaster Road with a "potential future link" to the south.
A planning application is being put together that will include reports to consider potential impacts on matters including (but not limited to) potential impacts on drainage infrastructure; the local road network and junctions and all necessary ecology survey work. They are expected to be submitted to Rotherham Council in the near future.
On its consultation website, Barratt Homes said: "The proposals will contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. These detailed plans follow the adoption of the site as a housing allocation in the Council’s adopted Local Plan, meaning that the principle of residential development has been accepted by the Council.
"The site sits on the eastern edge of Wath-Upon-Dearne and is located close to a primary school, as well as various amenities, making this a sustainable site."
Barratt Homes website
Images: Barratt Homes
1 comments:
Another field goes...
Post a Comment