News: Plans in for Catalyst development
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans for 285,000 sq ft of industrial, warehousing and roadside opportunities at Sheffield Business Park, which could create up to 500 jobs, have been submitted.
Outline plans were approved in 2019 to enable the successful Sheffield Business Park to expand into Rotherham. "Phase 4" is planned for a 17.9-acre site that was previously kept in the greenbelt when Sheffield City Airport was in operation.
Rothbiz reported in April how Premcor, a private UK based property development company, had joined with Peveril Securities, a wholly owned investment and development division of Bowmer and Kirkland, to work together on their first ever South Yorkshire site.
Launched as Catalyst, the new development will offer design and build opportunities for sale or to let from 22,354 to 108,237 sq ft alongside the parkway and at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District. Plans show five units that would be accessed via Britannia Way from Europa Link.
Simon Hawkins, director at Premcor, said: “Catalyst is an exciting development set to be fuelled by the region’s impressive manufacturing pedigree and status. Our development will truly reflect the catalyst for growth here.
“The Sheffield City Region, which includes Rotherham and this site, is one of the UK’s major manufacturing locations. Contributing nearly £20 billion to the national economy, the area is set to see strong growth and has a high availability of labour meaning competitively-priced wages compared to regional and national averages. Sheffield also has a 5.1% predicted growth rate from 2018-2028.
“The site enables occupiers to be at the cutting edge of UK manufacturing and within the north’s new logistics hotspot. Catalyst forms part of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), a world leading, research-led Advanced Manufacturing cluster along the Rotherham-Sheffield corridor.”
Ralph Jones, managing director at Peveril Securities, added: “The site masterplan offers five units, with design and builds suitable for industrial, manufacturing and logistics uses, finished to a high specification.
“Sustainability is high on the agenda of our plans with our specification including target EPC rating ‘A’, minimum BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’, PIR controlled LED lighting to the offices and a rooftop solar PV system ready, reflecting the environmental demands from occupiers.
“We are pleased to be pushing forward delivery plans for Catalyst which ultimately aims to deliver up to 285,000 sq ft of vibrant new industrial space.”
The Grade-A specification units will feature high standard floors, loading areas and eave heights, plus two storey offices with mechanically ventilated systems, suspended ceilings and raised access floors. Outside the development will include gated service yards with 24-hour access, security lighting and fences, covered cycle shelter and private on-site car parking.
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, which are retained agents with BNP Paribas Real Estate on Catalyst, said: “Catalyst is the latest development at Sheffield Business Park. Fronting onto Rotherham Gateway, it is in prime position to meet the needs of a wide range of occupiers.
“The 18 acre site is currently masterplanned for industrial and warehouse use, with a range of unit sizes that may be further tailored with bespoke design and builds.”
“Fast links to the M1, M18 and A1(M) bring the large consumer markets of the Greater Leeds area and the East Midlands within 90 minutes by HGV. The major manufacturing heartlands of the North, North West and West Midlands lie within 180 minutes, making Catalyst ideal for national distribution and just-in-time supply chains. London, Newcastle and Bristol fall within a single 270 minute HGV journey.
“Large local markets, plus a position immediately facing a major link route, also make Catalyst an ideal roadside opportunity.”
Sheffield Business Park website
Images: Peveril / C4 Projects
Sheffield Business Park website
Images: Peveril / C4 Projects
1 comments:
More empty buildings created,just to keep construction industry n business.
