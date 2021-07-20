News: Action taken over problem pubs
By Tom Austen
A pub in Rotherham town centre is under review after South Yorkshire Police petitioned for its premises licence to be scrutinised following a number of incidents.
Venues in Kimberworth Park and Thornhill have recently seen action taken against them by Rotherham Council's Licensing department.
Earlier this month members of the council's licensing sub-committee discussed a number of representations regarding The Red Lion, Bridgegate which reopened in 2018.
Rotherham' licensing service received an application from South Yorkshire Police for the summary review of the Premises Licence at the pub due to a number of serious incidents connected to the premises that occurred on June 18 and 20.
The application outlined numerous incidents of serious crime and disorder – some involving the use of snooker cues and glasses as weapons, and children as young as 13 being served alcohol at the premises.
The police also reported: "problematic and obstructive staff and customers who reported themselves as being in charge on behalf of the owner, most of whom were drunk" and "attempts to intimidate police officers as they were carrying out their duties."
In addition, police found significant non-compliance with national legislation / guidance introduced to control the spread of Coronavirus.
When the council's enforcement team visited the premises to discuss the review, and a suspension of the licence whilst it takes place, they reported that they found staff to be confrontational and customers who were very aggressive and used foul and abusive language.
A representation from the premises refutes that the premises were out of control, adding that they believed incidents occurred outside the premises due to the Euros football and other town centre pubs closing early. It also states that they tried to cooperate to the best they could with council staff "only for lies to be made up."
A decision on the future of The Red Lion is due to be published soon.
Following an earlier decision by the licensing sub-committee regarding The Haynook, the Designated Premises Supervisor of the Kimberworth Park pub was ordered to be removed from the Premises Licence which was also suspended for three months. Violent disorder, drug dealing and drug use had been connected to the premises which also had a reported lack of effective management control and an "apparent obstructive/dismissive demeanour demonstrated by the Designated Premises Supervisor."
The licensing sub-committee has also voted to revoke the premises license at The Bungalow, an African community centre on Tenter Street. It followed a previous licencing review in February 2019.
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
South Yorkshire police want to keep there nose out,many pubs in most towns have issues,it's this interference that as made Rotherham town centre have far fewer pubs than other neighbouring towns.They should do what they're paid for and police and,if they did that maybe we wouldn't have had thousands of young girls abused !
It is good to see action being taken against premises that do not adhere to legislation.
Post a Comment