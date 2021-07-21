News: Further delay to publication of Government’s Integrated Rail Plan





Sub-national transport body. Transport for the North (TfN) has now updated its members that the plan, first expected by the end of 2020, will now not be published prior to the parliamentary summer recess, commencing on July 22 2021.



TfN has agreed its final recommendations for the new Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR - a rapid, reliable and resilient rail network between the North's six biggest cities and other economic centres) but at request of the Department for Transport, TfN has agreed to delay submitting the business case until the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan has been published.



Board papers state: "The earliest possible SOC [Strategic Outline Case for NPR] – based on the earliest possible IRP after summer recess and the most minimal changes to modelling and the SOC drafting - would now be submitted 12 months later than previously programmed (March 2022), but potentially much later. This would in turn result in delays to the programme and start of construction, meaning that the potential gains in the programme to be made by rephasing the SOC will be outstripped by the continued delays to the IRP, delaying the step-change in connectivity, delivering transformational, clean, economic growth across the North of England brought about by Northern Powerhouse Rail."



The South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis, said: "“We’ve now been waiting for eight months to see the Integrated Rail Plan. This ongoing delay is completely unacceptable.



"As a consequence, we’re being asked to make impossible decisions about vital rail links, such as that between Sheffield and Manchester Airport, without even seeing the government’s list of rail investment projects.



"This continued delay further fuels the suspicion that what is being planned falls far short of the promises that were made. Indeed, after a certain point, delay starts to send a strong message of its own.



“I struggle to see how this government can claim to be serious about ‘levelling up’ the North, when there are so many question marks about something as basic as improving rail connections between our towns and cities.



"We desperately need the Government to provide clarity on their plans for HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail serving our region. They’re prolonging the uncertainty for businesses and people living on the proposed HS2 route in the North.”



The Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) put forward a number of high profile schemes and projects where it believes the Government should intervene.



Interventions include things like the HS2 "Northern Loop" out of Sheffield to Leeds, completing the electrification of the Midland Mainline and a national rail connection to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.



It also includes: "A new NPR station on the Midland Mainline at Rotherham which will significantly enhance regional and national rail connectivity for Rotherham and open up development opportunities. This should be integrated with the tram-train network to connect to the town centre."



SCR documents show that TfN is also proposing a new NPR station on the main line at Rotherham to support the economic regeneration of the town.



A new mainline station for Rotherham and a Barnsley Dearne Valley parkway station are set to be progressed through NPR and not HS2. A location for the Rotherham station is expected to be in Parkgate.



It is hoped that a new mainline station in Rotherham is somewhere within the plans.