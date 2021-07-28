News: Permission secured for new Rotherham warehouse unit

Planning permission has been secured for a new 72,685 sq ft warehouse development in Rotherham to replace commercial space on an established business park.



Vinter Estates submitted updated plans for the speculative redevelopment of the site at Hellaby Industrial Estate earlier this year.



Formerly occupied by Benson for Beds, the approved proposals are for an industrial / warehouse unit for B2 / B8 use, including air conditioning units, modified site access, car parking, vehicle service area, landscaping and associated works. Vehicular access would be from Bramley Way to the south of the site.



Savills and Heaney Micklethwaite are agents for the scheme which is being marketed as a "Focus 72" - a high specification warehouse / distribution facility on a site of approximately 4.1 acres.



Plans were updated to enable owners to extract some 900 cubic metres of coal from the site in between demolishing the old building and erecting the new facility.



The new development will replace the 46,068 sq ft Rosedale House, a bespoke unit for Bensons Beds, which included both warehousing and manufacturing facilities. It was vacated approximately two years ago, despite numerous options being considered for bringing the site back into occupation, none of these were successful, with the site remaining unoccupied.



In approving the plans, council officers said that "It is considered that whilst larger than the building it replaces it would not result in the site being overdeveloped, furthermore it would not appear at odds with the immediate surrounding given the similar sized buildings within this particular industrial estate."



Objectors raised issues around traffic and air quality but officers are not concerned as any increase in traffic is considered negligible.



Images: Heaney Micklethwaite