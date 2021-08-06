News: Jobs boost as food manufacturer plans to grow Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
Leading convenience food manufacturer, Greencore, has cooked up plans to expand its facilities in Rotherham, marking a turnaround from when part of the site was mothballed in 2019.
If approved, the move would create 276 jobs.
Greencore is a leading international producer of convenience foods supplying major retailers in the UK. Headquartered in Dublin, it supplies foodservice, grocery and other retailers, including all of the major UK supermarkets. Strong market positions are held in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that the firm announced that it was proposing to phase out longer life ready meals manufacturing at its Kiveton site and transfer volume to other parts of its ready meal network.
But now plans have been submitted for a 21,000 sq ft extension to one of three main buildings at the site at Waleswood, known as "Kiveton Kitchens."
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by CoxFreeman Architects, state: "The existing Greencore UK Kiveton site complex consists of three main production facilities with ancillary buildings around and a large car park to the north of the site. The three main factory buildings have occupied the site since 1969 during which time they have been redeveloped to facilitate the production of various foodstuffs.
"The existing building to which this application relates, known as Kiveton Kitchens, was granted planning permission for a similar sized extension in 2012. However, due to a decline in the production requirements the extension was never undertaken. In March 2019 the Kiveton Kitchen building ceased production altogether and was mothballed.
"The need for current application works arises following newly obtained production requirements and supply demands by Greencore UK which will be fulfilled in the Kiveton Kitchens building and proposed extension."
The newly acquired production and supply demands require that additional production and storage space be provided to allow the manufacturer of Greencore ready meals. The proposed extension to the Kiveton Kitchen building is to house new manufacturing lines and accompanying production, preparation and storage areas.
Plans show that 613 people are currently employed at the Mansfield Road site and the proposals would take this number up to 889.
In its full year results for 2020 Greencore said that revenues fell 12.5% back to £1.26bn as it was impacted by COVID-19 on food to go categories in the second half of its year. Whilst food to go was 23% down on the previous year, other convenience categories delivered a solid performance, with pro forma revenue up 3% on the previous year.
Greencore website
Images: Google Maps
If approved, the move would create 276 jobs.
Greencore is a leading international producer of convenience foods supplying major retailers in the UK. Headquartered in Dublin, it supplies foodservice, grocery and other retailers, including all of the major UK supermarkets. Strong market positions are held in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that the firm announced that it was proposing to phase out longer life ready meals manufacturing at its Kiveton site and transfer volume to other parts of its ready meal network.
But now plans have been submitted for a 21,000 sq ft extension to one of three main buildings at the site at Waleswood, known as "Kiveton Kitchens."
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by CoxFreeman Architects, state: "The existing Greencore UK Kiveton site complex consists of three main production facilities with ancillary buildings around and a large car park to the north of the site. The three main factory buildings have occupied the site since 1969 during which time they have been redeveloped to facilitate the production of various foodstuffs.
"The existing building to which this application relates, known as Kiveton Kitchens, was granted planning permission for a similar sized extension in 2012. However, due to a decline in the production requirements the extension was never undertaken. In March 2019 the Kiveton Kitchen building ceased production altogether and was mothballed.
"The need for current application works arises following newly obtained production requirements and supply demands by Greencore UK which will be fulfilled in the Kiveton Kitchens building and proposed extension."
The newly acquired production and supply demands require that additional production and storage space be provided to allow the manufacturer of Greencore ready meals. The proposed extension to the Kiveton Kitchen building is to house new manufacturing lines and accompanying production, preparation and storage areas.
Plans show that 613 people are currently employed at the Mansfield Road site and the proposals would take this number up to 889.
In its full year results for 2020 Greencore said that revenues fell 12.5% back to £1.26bn as it was impacted by COVID-19 on food to go categories in the second half of its year. Whilst food to go was 23% down on the previous year, other convenience categories delivered a solid performance, with pro forma revenue up 3% on the previous year.
Greencore website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment