News: Planned new Scandinavian style coffee lounge in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Coffee lovers could soon be able to partake in a unique and social Scandinavian coffee break custom in Rotherham.
Plans were approved last year to enable an empty unit on The Tanyard at Wickersley to be used as a restaurant / café.
Now applicant, Rebecca Guest, has applied to the Council for a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol and the playing of music for new venture, FIKA Coffee Lounge.
Fika is the Swedish custom of enjoying a coffee and a treat with friends. Some companies add a clause to contracts stating that employees are entitled to fika breaks. It is noted to be therapeutic, promoting wellbeing and productivity.
The application has been submitted for an area which Rotherham Council said is "suffering from the cumulative impact of on-licensed, and on and off licensed premises."
The application shows that the 600 sq ft, first and ground floor premises would be open from 8am to 11pm with alcohol on sale between 11am and 11pm.
Previously a building society, 212 Bawtry Road has been vacant since September 2017, and was marketed by two separate commercial agents, for a range of uses, with no interest received.
In approving 2020 plans, council planners said that it would not go against its policies of reducing the number of retail premises on the primary shopping frontage as the building already has lawful A2 planning use (Professional and Financial Services) rather than A1 (retail). These planning use classes have now been superceded.
Some objections were raised from local residents regarding noise and the possibility of the use attracting vermin, however the Council's Neighbourhoods Unit (Environmental Health) "acknowledged that there are residential units above nearby units but have confirmed that they have never received any complaints regarding noise nuisances and on that basis have not raised any objections from a residential amenity perspective."
Approved last year, the statement of licensing policy is required as the council is responsible for licensing the sale of alcohol, hot food and various events. It includes a Cumulative Impact Policy which details that an area of Wickersley village is a Cumulative Impact Zone.
The zone could limit the number of new or varied licences being granted in the area, dependent on the individual merit of each application. The council has previously restricted the number of pubs and venues by using planning policies and refusing to allow current and new drinking establishments to take on empty retail units.
The Council is keen to make clear that the policy does not create a ban on the grant of licenses within Wickersley but an applicant "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
The authority believes that the area does not have the required infrastructure to deal with a large and sustained night-time economy and residents have cited noise nuisance from premises as a key issue, alongside issues with street scene such as broken glass, fouling and vomiting.
Images: Carter Towler
