News: AES Engineering Group achieves RoSPA Gold Award
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL has been recognised as a world leader in health and safety with its eighth consecutive RoSPA Gold Award.
The Templeborough-based company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and support systems.
The RoSPAs are the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards. The internationally recognised accolade attracts entries from across the globe, with nearly 2,000 organisations from 46 countries represented this year.
The gold award recognises exemplary health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.
Stephen Shaw, Engineering Director of AESSEAL, said: “AESSEAL prides itself on being a world leader in health and safety and we are delighted to have this acknowledged for the eighth year in succession by RoSPA.
“This world-class standard can only be achieved with a company-wide commitment to the highest standards.
“It is also a reflection of our ongoing investment in our manufacturing plants and our state-of-the-art machinery, which help create the safest possible working environments in AESSEAL locations around the world.”
AESSEAL will receive its Gold Award at a virtual ceremony in September.
Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.”
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
