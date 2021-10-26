News: £570m transport funding for South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
The Government has backed the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA's) bid for transformative investment in the region’s transport network, with Rotherham projects set to benefit.
Worth £570m. the investment will bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system, enabling people to make public transport and walking and cycling their first choice for travel.
In the 2020 Spending Review the Government confirmed Intra City Transport Settlements (ICTS) for eight Mayoral Combined Authorities. Funding totalling £4.2bn will be available starting in 2022-23.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that a bid had been submitted to Government.
It detailed that Government backing for the plans will:
- Improve the buses network – giving buses priority on roads, provide better vehicles, stations and stops. It includes significant investment in electric buses and installing charging infrastructure at stations and on streets and depots across South Yorkshire to move towards a zero-emission fleet
- Deliver better active travel routes, so people can leave their cars at home for short journeys, by building more than 600 miles of new cycle lanes across the region
- Invest in tram, securing the first phase of investment in the renewal of Supertram
- Build and improve stations and platforms at the region’s rail stations
- Ease congestion, build new junctions and repair potholes on South Yorkshire’s roads. The plan includes major improvements to the A635 between Doncaster and Barnsley
The money will help deliver major improvements to the region’s bus, rail and active travel network and the renewal of Supertram. Rotherham Council leader, Chris Read has also hinted that the funding would benefit Rotherham through £9m towards proposed new train stations at Waverley and on the Sheffield to East Coast main line.
Mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis, said: "South Yorkshire deserves and needs a world-class transport network. I’ve fought hard to secure the transformative investment we need for South Yorkshire and repeatedly called on ministers to match my ambitions.
“That message has finally been heard by Government. The money we have secured will get South Yorkshire moving and help deliver a public transport revolution – benefitting all parts of our region and making public transport the first choice for travel.
“Passengers in South Yorkshire will benefit from faster bus services, upgraded shelters and stops, better rail stations and a massive expansion in high-quality walking and cycle routes.
“I want a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire and this settlement marks a big step forward on that journey.”
The MCA has previously discussed asking the Government to foot most of the £439m bill to renew the existing Supertram network.
SYMCA website
Images: SYMCA
SYMCA website
Images: SYMCA
1 comments:
THANKS for da dosh SYMCA, but my 1st choice for travel is my city car. I may choose to change when all RMBC Laybah Councillors n Hoffisaz travel to Town Hall Towers by public transport or bike. Till then my car is the only way to travel 🚘🚘 😂😂😜😜
