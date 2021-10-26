News: New openings at Parkgate
By Tom Austen
Sports fashion retailer JD has opened a brand new store in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month that The King of Trainers was looking to take on the 15,000 sq ft unit that was previously occupied by Mothercare at Parkgate Shopping Park.
Ocupying unit 6a, this new store will complement the existing JD location in Rotherham town centre on College Walk.
The store has employed 40 new staff members from the Rotherham area and there are 30 extra Christmas temporary jobs available to apply for from now till the end of November.
A spokesperson for JD said: “We’re delighted to be opening another JD store in Rotherham.
“This will offer shoppers a wider selection from our extensive range of best-in-class sports fashion wear.”
Poundstrecther was the last retailer to open a new store at Parkgate when it opened in July.
The next new opening is set to be German Doner Kebab.
Rothbiz reported in May that the fast-casual brand was set to take on the former Carphone Warehouse unit as part of ambitious UK expansion plans.
Established in Germany over 30 years ago, the brand has built up to 76 restaurants in UK, Europe and Middle East, all selling high quality doner kebabs. The chain serves 100% lean succulent meat in handmade breads and crisp salad, with a choice of three signature sauces.
This article is inaccurate - Rotherham town centre branch is to close due to opening of Parkgate branch (according to adverts on town centre store window).
