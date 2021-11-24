News: Updated plans for massive Rotherham development set for approval
By Tom Austen
Updated plans for a huge distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham are being recommended for approval despite a large number of objections.
Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" at Hellaby last year and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs.
Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site and has submitted further details and made changes to the plans.
The outline plans enable a 630,000 sq ft facility to be built along with a smaller 85,000 sq ft facility on former greenbelt land.
A report to Rotherham Council's planning board explains: "The developers wish to bring forward a Reserved Matters application [details not submitted at outline stage and "reserved" for later determination] as soon as possible, however with an amended access strategy which would include only two access points off Cumwell Lane, a main shared access for cars and HGV’s and a second access for cars only serving the smaller northern unit."
Changes to the parking strategy are also planned.
The changes put forward now are considered to be less than substantial and this application is to ammend some of the conditions put in place with the determination of the outline application last year.
Objectors believe that the changes are substantial given the removal of a southern access to the site but transport planners state that the assessment of the approved outline plans only looked at proposed access to Cumwell Lane and so have no concerns.
Objections also focus on car parking and HGV parking but these issues are likely to be considered at a seperate Reserved Matters application stage. Issues with the traffic surveys being undertaken during Covid and the impact of the nearby operation of Thurcroft Colliery have also been raised.
The planning officers are recommending that the planning board, which is due to meet this week, approves the plans as they do not consider that the removal of the southern access point to the site would lead to any increased air quality issues, would not create any additional impact on noise and general amenity for the residents close to the site and is acceptable in highway safety terms.
The report concludes: "This application to vary the original permission is considered to be acceptable in terms of highway safety and general amenity, and would not result [in] any significant additional impacts which would adversely affect the residential amenity of nearby residents or the wider community. It is therefore recommended that planning permission be granted subject to ... conditions."
Images: Panattoni
