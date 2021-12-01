News: AES Engineering Ltd’s global reach strengthened by acquisition
By Tom Austen
Leading Canadian asset condition monitoring specialist JAtech Services has become part of the AVT Reliability Group following its acquisition by Rotherham-based AES Engineering Ltd.
The move brings one of the most specialised and experienced companies in the reliability field in Canada into the group of reliability-focused companies owned by AES Engineering Ltd. The group also owns AESSEAL, which is headquartered in Templeborough and is the world’s largest homogeneous designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals, which is also a reliability-focused business.
AVT Reliability, based in Warrington, Cheshire, has consolidated its position as a leading innovator in reliability products and services over the past three years, launching products such as the Machine SentryTM cloud-based condition monitoring system and EasyBraceTM, the universal bracing system designed for the reduction of structural vibration in small bore pipes.
JAtech Services is a recognised leader in reliability and vibration monitoring services, specialising in the prevention and solving of problems with machinery, foundations and structures. In keeping with other businesses within the AES Engineering Group, JAtech Services is known for excellent service and quality, and complements our other reliability group companies AVT Reliability Ltd and Van Geffen Reliability.
Chris Rea, Group Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, said: “We consider the acquisition of JAtech Services to be a significant enhancement of the reliability services we can provide to our customers in Canada.
"Asset reliability products and services are a fast-growing and rapidly developing technology area. The acquisition of JAtech Services, supported by a growing portfolio of world class IoT instruments and cloud-based software branded Machine Sentry, is part of a strategic decision to globalise our reliability-focused businesses. It will both support and be supported by the global AESSEAL and AVT groups, as reliability is in our DNA.”
