News: Rotherham hospitality and leisure businesses can now apply for grants up to £6,000





The grant is to support businesses that offer in-person services that were affected during the Omicron COVID-19 outbreak. It applies to businesses where the main service and activity takes place in fixed rate-paying premises in the hospitality, leisure, and accommodation sectors. The business does need to be the rate payer to apply.



Grants are being offered per premise, and the amount paid is varied by rateable value of each eligible premises. The criteria for which businesses are eligible – and those which are not – has been set by the Government.



To apply, businesses will need to complete an application form and must provide the required evidence. You can get further information about what you need to include in your application, and to submit an application, at



Unfortunately, the Council is unable to make payments for this grant without an application. This has been made clear in the guidance from Government and the Council has no discretion.



Businesses such as cafes, bars, restaurants, boarding houses, hotels and B&Bs, soft play centres or areas, and wedding venues, can apply.



But the grant is not for businesses such as gyms, sporting or fitness classes, personal care, or businesses who predominantly offer a takeaway service such as food kiosks or cafes who generate 50% or more of their income through a takeaway service.



Applications should be submitted as soon as possible. No new claims will be accepted after Saturday 26 February 2022 and all applications must be completed with all supportive evidence by Monday 28 February. Any unresolved claims outstanding on 1 March 2022 will be closed as per Government’s guidelines.



Rotherham’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, Community Safety and Finance, Cllr Saghir Alam, said: “The Council is pleased to be administrating this Government scheme to help businesses in Rotherham. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on many hardworking businesses, with the hospitality and leisure sectors particularly hard hit. I know that this scheme will offer many business owners some relief after a very difficult year of operating. We want to see this funding claimed and retained in Rotherham to support our economy and local jobs but it is time limited, so, if you are eligible, please do not delay and apply as soon as possible.”



In addition, the Council is responsible for designing its own scheme for discretionary relief.



In March 2021 the Government announced a new COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF) of £1.5 billion. The fund will be available to support those businesses affected by the pandemic but that are ineligible for existing support linked to business rates. However, Government only announced Rotherham Council’s funding allocation of £4.8m and the detailed scheme guidance in December 2021.



Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses in Rotherham are now able to apply for the Government’s Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant which could offer them up to £6,000 in support grant.