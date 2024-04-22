News: honey progress Maltby housing plans
By Tom Austen
Proposals for a £46m, 185 new home development in Rotherham are moving ahead following their outline approval.
Rothbiz reported in January that honey had acquired a 39-acre site located on Tickhill Road. Subject to planning, the proposed site, which will be called Jet, will comprise a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached two-, three-, four-bedroom homes.
Hargreaves Land secured outline planning permission for the scheme which is on land on the site of the former Maltby Colliery. The land was allocated for residential use in the Council's local plan and is close to where Jones Homes are planning to build hundreds of new houses at Grange Lane.
A new vehicular access is proposed directly off Tickhill Road at the southern end of the site. and as part of the development, the current 40 mph speed limit on Tickhill Road will be extended to the east of the site access to improve the level of road safety in the vicinity.
Despite a number of objections, the planners at Rotherham Council concluded that the "scheme put forward satisfies the requirements set out within both national and local planning policies and guidance."
The planning approval came with a number of conditions, including 25% of the total number of dwellings to be provided on site for affordable housing and hundreds of thousands of pounds for local education and sports provision.
Detailed plans have now been submitted to address other conditions and issues not covered at the outline stage, such as detailing construction traffic management, carrying out an arboricultural assessment and an archeological evaluation.
Planning documents show that the developers want to start construction in November 2024 and complete the scheme in 2029.
Standard features in every honey home will include bi-fold doors, individually designed integrated kitchens, boutique-style bathrooms, and EV charging points. All units will also accommodate the Future Homes Standard, resulting in honey homes producing 75-80% fewer carbon emissions.
Founded in October 2022 by former Avant Homes CEO, Mark Mitchell, honey recently secured a £12.2m loan from OakNorth to support two new housing schemes in Huddersfield, and in Maltby.
Mark Mitchell, Founder & CEO of honey, said: “With the launch of honey just under 18 months ago, I’m delighted my vision of building new homes that deliver a combination of style, substance and sustainability continues to be realised. We’ve seen a constant high demand on all our sites to date and given the high quality of the units and the close proximity to major commercial towns and cities, we expect demand for our new schemes in Maltby and Huddersfield to be no different."
