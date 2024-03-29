News: B&Q plans approved, another retailer eyes up same site
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved to enable B&Q, the UK's leading home improvement and garden living retailer, to make a return to central Rotherham.
Plans are also being progressed on behalf of another retailer who wants to open in a vacanct unit nearby.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 that the retailer, part of the Kingfisher group, was eyeing up space at the retail park at Great Eastern Way in Parkgate.
Currently operating at Cortonwood in Rotherham, B&Q closed its store at Northfields, Parkgate in June 2016 when it cut back its UK store numbers. The 51,000 sq ft unit was purposely built to enable a move from the edge of the town centre in 2009.
Plans have now been approved by the site owners that enable two units to be combined together to create a new large store and garden centre. The plans, from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, involve Units 2 and 3, in addition to the existing rear service yard and a small area of car parking to the front of the units.
Unit 2 (at 9,880 sq ft) is currently occupied by Bensons for Beds and Unit 3 (9,930 sq ft) is currently vacant, having previously been occupied by Harveys Furniture prior to the company entering administration.
The plans were approved without going to the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Planners also agreed with the applicant's assessment that found no available sequentially preferable sites. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen. The issues of the garden centre being ancillary to the B&Q store meant that any large vacant sites in nearby town centres were discounted.
An objection was recieved by retailer The Range, which already operates at the site, but planners say that it raised ownership issues, rather than planning issues which have been addressed.
Planners concluded that: "the proposal is acceptable in this commercial location without being harmful to the area."
Since securing planning permission, the site owners have applied to increase the height of the proposed garden centre enclosure from 3 metres to 4.6 metres.
Advertisement
Also at the retail park, a planning application has been submitted that would enable another vacant unit to be brought back into use.
Applicants want to increase the range of goods that are permitted to be sold from the unit. This would enable Rotherham Hospice to operate a large charity shop from the 7,900 sq ft Unit 5, which was previously home to United Carpets.
When permission was granted a decade ago for the subdivision of the former Staples unit, Rotherham Council restricted the type of goods that could be sold in the new units. Things like food, clothing, books, media and toileteries are not to be sold.
The application, drawn up by agents at Montagu Evans explains that the proposed Rotherham Hospice shop would operate in addition and be complementary to their existing shops.
The plans state: "The application site has been identified by Rotherham Hospice as the preferred location to expand their existing offering within Rotherham. The proposed operation from the Site will provide a complementary offering from their existing shops, namely that it will sell a wider product range including bulkier items such as furniture and larger collectables, which requires adjacent surface level parking, as well as the provision of a small ancillary café."
A sequential assessment and impact assessment has also been submitted.
It is anticipated that the proposed shop will create an additional ten full time equivalent (FTE) positions and up to 30 volunteer opportunities.
B&Q website
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Tristan Capital Partners
Plans are also being progressed on behalf of another retailer who wants to open in a vacanct unit nearby.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 that the retailer, part of the Kingfisher group, was eyeing up space at the retail park at Great Eastern Way in Parkgate.
Currently operating at Cortonwood in Rotherham, B&Q closed its store at Northfields, Parkgate in June 2016 when it cut back its UK store numbers. The 51,000 sq ft unit was purposely built to enable a move from the edge of the town centre in 2009.
Plans have now been approved by the site owners that enable two units to be combined together to create a new large store and garden centre. The plans, from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, involve Units 2 and 3, in addition to the existing rear service yard and a small area of car parking to the front of the units.
Unit 2 (at 9,880 sq ft) is currently occupied by Bensons for Beds and Unit 3 (9,930 sq ft) is currently vacant, having previously been occupied by Harveys Furniture prior to the company entering administration.
The plans were approved without going to the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Planners also agreed with the applicant's assessment that found no available sequentially preferable sites. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen. The issues of the garden centre being ancillary to the B&Q store meant that any large vacant sites in nearby town centres were discounted.
An objection was recieved by retailer The Range, which already operates at the site, but planners say that it raised ownership issues, rather than planning issues which have been addressed.
Planners concluded that: "the proposal is acceptable in this commercial location without being harmful to the area."
Since securing planning permission, the site owners have applied to increase the height of the proposed garden centre enclosure from 3 metres to 4.6 metres.
Advertisement
Also at the retail park, a planning application has been submitted that would enable another vacant unit to be brought back into use.
Applicants want to increase the range of goods that are permitted to be sold from the unit. This would enable Rotherham Hospice to operate a large charity shop from the 7,900 sq ft Unit 5, which was previously home to United Carpets.
When permission was granted a decade ago for the subdivision of the former Staples unit, Rotherham Council restricted the type of goods that could be sold in the new units. Things like food, clothing, books, media and toileteries are not to be sold.
The application, drawn up by agents at Montagu Evans explains that the proposed Rotherham Hospice shop would operate in addition and be complementary to their existing shops.
The plans state: "The application site has been identified by Rotherham Hospice as the preferred location to expand their existing offering within Rotherham. The proposed operation from the Site will provide a complementary offering from their existing shops, namely that it will sell a wider product range including bulkier items such as furniture and larger collectables, which requires adjacent surface level parking, as well as the provision of a small ancillary café."
A sequential assessment and impact assessment has also been submitted.
It is anticipated that the proposed shop will create an additional ten full time equivalent (FTE) positions and up to 30 volunteer opportunities.
B&Q website
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Tristan Capital Partners
0 comments:
Post a Comment