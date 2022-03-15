News: Sportswear firm's new Rotherham manufacturing facility takes shape
By Tom Austen
A purpose-built factory which will produce high-end sportswear for top-flight athletes is taking shape in Rotherham.
Cladding on the 100,000 sq ft building is almost complete at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Once finished, it will become home to SBD Apparel, which manufactures premium performance clothing worn by elite strength and fitness athletes across the world.
Lindum York is building the unit on behalf of regeneration company Harworth Group, which owns the manufacturing park. It is expected to create more than 200 jobs when fully operational.
Construction work is due to be finished in summer 2022 and Lindum site manager Ben Marris said the project is progressing very well.
Marris said: “We have almost completed the cladding envelope and are on with the fit out of the office area and staircase. We are also carrying out landscaping and external hard standings around the site.
“We have used recycled aggregate during in the groundworks and we are working with some good local subcontractors, both of which bring additional benefits to the local area.
“This is actually the first time Lindum has worked with Harworth Group and we hope the strong foundations we are laying will lead to more opportunities for collaboration in future.”
The finished building will include 52,500 sq ft of production floor space and 30,000 sq ft of offices over three floors, plus warehousing, car parking and land for expansion.
The company is combining its two sites (one building on the AMP and four at Thurcroft) in Rotherham on to one larger site at the AMP.
SBD Apparel is investing £9.38m in land acquisition, development and final fit out costs, allowing it to bring its five existing buildings together on one single site, whilst quadrupling its floor space.
Its plans also include purchase of additional space at the new premises to pave the way for the business to expand in a second phase, allowing extension to the rear of the building to add a further 70,000 sq ft unit, which would double its capacity.
SBD Apparel was awarded a £1.5m Business Investment Fund grant from the Sheffield City Region (SCR) to enable the expansion.
The AMP is part of the 740-acre Waverley scheme, which is Harworth’s flagship development on the former Orgreave coal mining site. It is home to some of the world’s biggest manufacturers including Rolls Royce and McLaren Automotive.
