News: Contractors appointed for Rotherham town centre green space projects
By Tom Austen
Contractors have been appointed to undertake work on a pocket park and high-quality public space on the High Street in Rotherham, but the scheme has been delayed again.
Another town centre green space project is being designed.
Rotherham Council purchased the former Primark building on High Street in November 2020, using funding from the Towns Fund Accelerator programme after the Government awarded a £1m grant to kick start regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre.
Demolition work took place last June and the authority had set out to complete a pocket park by September 2021.
Approved plans for Snail Yard would see 0.08 hectares of the 0.24 hectares site turned into public space will have a stepped profile and proposals include astrotrufed terraces, seating and trees, as well as branding features such as the red scaffolding with black mesh proposed to encase the site. This could be a space for public artwork, and / or large branding and signage.
Having secured further funding in December, Rotherham Council has now appointed Galliford Try, one of the UK's leading construction groups, to carry out £400,000 of landscaping works, hard and soft public realm areas and fencing works surrounding the site's perimeter.
The project has also been delayed and is now due for completion by June 2022. The council said that its construction projects "are being affected by national market conditions" such as national labour and material shortages.
At Forge Island, where work is being carried out to create a new leisure scheme with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking, a scheme called Riverside Gardens is set complement the investment.
Using Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) and Council money, the creation of a high-quality Riverside Gardens is set to link the Forge Island redevelopment with the town centre in the area around the now demolished Riverside Precinct.
Tetra Tech, a leading provider of consulting and engineering services, has been appointed by the council on a £439,196 contract for the design and delivery of the gardens and public realm.
Tetra Tech acquired UK-based engineering firm WYG in 2019. Consultants at WYG worked on the Rotherham town centre masterplan which was adopted in 2017.
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
Just, wow! Unbelievably inflated sums of money being wasted.
Post a Comment