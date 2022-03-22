News: Rotherham bus depot to be sold off





The Midland Road depot came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, is being integrated into the MCA.



The MCA's board has this week agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse.



The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. Following bus de-regulation the site was leased to a number of private operators, generating a financial return that was re-invested into transport activity helping to support the levy.



Sitting empty, it now costs the MCA £160,000 a year in rates and security.







Since it closed in 2017 it has only been used sporadically as a COVID-19 testing site and for police firearms training.



Advertisement

A report to the MCA said: "The inability to let the site on the open market reflects the scale and specialist nature of much of the design of the asset, but also the poor state of the infrastructure.



"Over time the vacant site has suffered from vandalism and theft and is now in a seriously dilapidated state exposing the MCA to both reputational and liability risk. The site also continues to be a drain on the revenue budget, with the costs of rates, security, and responsive repairs having to be met.



"Following an internal review it has been determined that the MCA has no strategic rationale for retaining the site and as such should seek to mitigate the identified risk and cost by divesting itself of the asset."



The report adds that Rotherham Council has been in discussion with the MCA on the future of the site, "particularly in relation to wider regeneration plans within the town and latterly around the potential uses of the power capacity on the site to support electric vehicle charging."



The MCA has agreed to dispose of the site in the most efficient means possible, which could also include clearing the existing site to enable a more efficient sale.



Images: Google Maps The Midland Road depot came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, is being integrated into the MCA.The MCA's board has this week agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse.The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. Following bus de-regulation the site was leased to a number of private operators, generating a financial return that was re-invested into transport activity helping to support the levy.Sitting empty, it now costs the MCA £160,000 a year in rates and security. Rothbiz reported in 2016 that First Group was vacating the site, relocating employees to Sheffield and Doncaster.Since it closed in 2017 it has only been used sporadically as a COVID-19 testing site and for police firearms training.A report to the MCA said: "The inability to let the site on the open market reflects the scale and specialist nature of much of the design of the asset, but also the poor state of the infrastructure."Over time the vacant site has suffered from vandalism and theft and is now in a seriously dilapidated state exposing the MCA to both reputational and liability risk. The site also continues to be a drain on the revenue budget, with the costs of rates, security, and responsive repairs having to be met."Following an internal review it has been determined that the MCA has no strategic rationale for retaining the site and as such should seek to mitigate the identified risk and cost by divesting itself of the asset."The report adds that Rotherham Council has been in discussion with the MCA on the future of the site, "particularly in relation to wider regeneration plans within the town and latterly around the potential uses of the power capacity on the site to support electric vehicle charging."The MCA has agreed to dispose of the site in the most efficient means possible, which could also include clearing the existing site to enable a more efficient sale.

It looks to be the end of the line for a large vacant bus depot in Rotherham which is being sold, five years after it stopped being used by local bus operator, First.