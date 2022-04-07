News: Unleashing the inner entrepreneur





Nutty Mutts was founded by Gemma Mason in October of last year, offering the newest style of modern dog training using non-harsh methods, as well as a walking service which has proved particularly popular for those who are unable to work from home.



The former Account Manager, who was made redundant from her job during the pandemic, launched the business after rescuing her own dog, Jax, who had behavioural issues.



Gemma went on to secure her Diploma in Dog Training and secured a UKSE Kickstart Grant - a business that invests in start-ups and SMEs in steel towns across the UK, to help businesses expand and create job opportunities – which she invested in training gear, dog trackers, a dog crash tested car crate and branded clothing.



Having got off to a great start, Nutty Mutts is now on track for expansion, having established a steady client base with Monday-Friday walking services for set clients, as well as regular 1-1 training sessions.



Gemma is also planning to take on additional staff and acquire premises to host sessions.



Commenting on the successful start to the business, Gemma said: “It feels great to start a business that I am truly passionate about, and I am absolutely delighted to have turned a difficult redundancy situation into a positive.



“Dog training is something I was always doing on the side as a bit of a hobby for friends and family, but with the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic, and the subsequent easing of restrictions which meant that many people returned to office working, it seemed like the right time to make things official.



“The grant from UKSE meant I was able to get all of the equipment I needed to get this business off the ground and running, and with such demand for my services already I can’t wait to see wat the future holds for Nutty Mutts.”



Steve Lyon, Regional Executive at UKSE, said: “Nutty Mutts is a fantastic example of someone turning a hobby into a business and reaping the benefits of doing so. Gemma has already secured a strong client base, and it’s great to see she is already planning for further growth with a view to creating job opportunities in the local area.



“We wish her the best of luck moving forward.”



A Rotherham entrepreneur with a passion for pets has launched a new dog walking and training business having spotted a gap in the market as more people returned to office working in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions.