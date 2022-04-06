News: Store Wars Maltby - Tesco objects to new Lidl
By Tom Austen
A new episode of Store Wars is playing out in Rotherham between national retailers.
Rothbiz reported on a planning application last year to build a new Lidl supermarket on the site of a former fire station and library in Maltby.
Now Tesco, which has a store opposite the site, has delivered its objections, causing Lidl to rethink its plans.
The German retailer found opposition to similar plans in Swallownest where objections from Aldi and Co-op went some way to Rotherham Council's planning board refusing permission for a Lidl store. The plans have since been revived.
At Maltby, the proposal is for a new store on High Street with a 13,500 sq ft sales area on the central and northern part of the site, providing an instore bakery, customer toilets and customer recycling facility.
Agents for Tesco say that Lidl's application contains a "number of failings" and "erroneous assumptions" regarding the retail impacts of the proposed new store.
Tesco claims that agents for Lidl said that the site is within a defined town centre, adding that: "given its status as a Town Centre, the range of retail facilities in Maltby is currently quite limited." Going on to say: "There are no larger scale foodstores within the centre and these existing facilities, including Tesco, primarily meet top-up shopping needs."
Tesco says that the applicant's agent has wrongly assumed that the proposal occupies a town centre location making the retail impact assesment "misleading."
Martin Robeson, acting for Tesco, said: "Their appraisal is flawed, having been erroneously calculated on the basis that the store will occupy a town centre location.
"The proposed Lidl's anticipated turnover by 2024 has therefore been inappropriately added to the total turnover of Maltby town centre, which yields a misleading picture of a positive total impact.
"In our judgement there is therefore likely to be a negative impact on the town centre."
It also argues that a -26% impact on the anchor Tesco store would have severe effects on footfall across the centre.
It adds that an up-to-date health check of Maltby town centre has not been carried out and claims that other attempts have been made to "diffuse" the impacts on the town centre and "overstate the claw-back effects" from spend outside of Maltby.
Lidl, and agents, Lichfield, have now updated plans and supplied additional information, restarting the consultation period for the application.
