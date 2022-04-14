News: Operator applies for licence for new Rotherham cinema





Indeed, a brick has not even been laid yet for the eight screen cinema, but the chosen operator has applied to Rotherham Council for a premises licence.



Last year,



Irish firm, Melcorpo runs The Arc Cinema, which has 11 sites operating or under construction in the UK and Ireland.



The extensive application for Rotherham shows that the operator wants a licence to cover a number of activities including: exhibition of a film, performance of a play, performance of live music, playing of recorded music and performance of dance, in addition to the provision of late night refreshment and the sale by retail of alcohol.



The licence would cover 8:00am to 3:00am to enable the cinema to stay open late to enable die hard film fans to watch new releases at midnight on the day they open.



Up to 12 events per year for these cinema "all-nighters" are requested.



Plans were approved in 2020 for the Forge Island scheme which will also include a new Travelodge hotel, food and drink outlets and a car park. The new leisure facilities will be set within an attractive public square with a new pedestrian bridge connecting the scheme to the wider town centre, to create a real sense of place.



The plans detailed the cinema - the largest building in the scheme at 25,000 sq ft, positioned at the south of Forge Island. Either side of the cinema's foyer are two restaurant units (2,500 sq and 3,000 sq ft), which have the potential for mezzanine levels. Plans show five screens with between 125 and 143 seats and three smaller screens of between 50 and 83 seats.



The design approach developed by FaulknerBrowns Architects looked to the strong industrial heritage of the site which was historically home to a foundry and an iron works. The cinema design incorporates a saw-tooth roof profile with a metal cap and a robust brick podium base.



As flood alleviation and public realm work takes place around the site, Muse is currently working on detailed design in preparation for awarding a construction contract.



Legal discussions are also ongoing regarding leases and funding.



It is expected that construction will start in October 2022 allowing practical completion and handover to tenants for fitting out by January 2024.



