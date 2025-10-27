News: Milestone met but Magna tram stop completion moved to 2026
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire’s newest Tram Train station has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of lift shafts and a new passenger overbridge now complete at Magna in Rotherham.
Set to open in "early 2026", the £10m station and Park & Ride at Templeborough will serve the Tram Train route between Sheffield and Rotherham - improving access for residents, businesses and the Magna Science Adventure Centre, reducing congestion and pollution within the Lower Don Valley, and supporting wider regeneration in the area.
When South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) signed a funding agreement for the project, it forecasted a completion and entry into service of Autumn/Winter 2024.
Rothbiz reported in February that legal issues and delays associated with obtaining the necessary railway consents had pushed the completion date to November 2025.
AmcoGiffen is the principal contractor with the new infrastructure marking a significant step forward in the delivery of the station, which will feature fully accessible platforms, step-free access via lifts, and a pedestrian overbridge connecting both sides of the tracks.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “It’s brilliant to see real progress being made at Magna. We’re building a better-connected South Yorkshire.
“This is about more than concrete and steel. It’s about making sure our public transport network works for everyone - accessible, joined-up, and designed around the needs of our communities.
“When the new station opens early next year, it’ll help more people get to work, get to school and spend time with friends and family. It’s another step towards a fairer, greener, more ambitious South Yorkshire. And I can’t wait to see it up and running."
The Magna Tram Train station is being delivered by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) in partnership with Network Rail and Supertram, with £8.1m in funding from the UK Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.
Roisin Lowery, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The completion of the lift shafts and passenger bridge marks a key milestone in the project to complete the new Magna Tram Train station. We’re proud to be working with our partners to deliver what will be a major step forward in improving connectivity in this part of South Yorkshire.”
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “The new Tram Train station at Magna is a further step forward for Rotherham and the wider region - improving the way our public transport network works, and strengthening our plans for more jobs and homes along the corridor along Templeborough and beyond.
“This project is about making sure Rotherham residents and people across the region benefit from better, greener transport and that our town continues to grow. We’re proud to be working with partners to deliver this investment. I look forward to seeing the station open and making a real difference for our communities and visitors.”
Barnsley-based AmcoGiffen is employing 20 local staff and prioritising regional procurement. Key structural components, including the station’s footbridge and lift shafts, were fabricated at AmcoGiffen’s Barnsley steel fabrication facility, making the most of the area's strong network of construction suppliers.
AmcoGiffen’s Operations Director, Peter Laws, said: “We’re proud to play a key role in delivering South Yorkshire’s flagship Tram Train station, showcasing the strength of our delivery capabilities. This project has been a true collaboration between all partners, and we’re delighted to be delivering it safely, efficiently, and to schedule, helping to create lasting benefits for the community.”
Tram Train services continue to run as normal during Magna Tram Train station construction, except on Saturday evenings when dedicated replacement bus TT1 replaces services between Meadowhall South, Rotherham Central and Parkgate. A full Tram Train service will resume from December 6.
SYMCA website
Images: SYMCA
