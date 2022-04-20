News: Harron Homes launches new Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Harron Homes has launched Laughton Gate, a brand new collection of homes close to Dinnington in Rotherham.
The Barlborough-based builder secured planning permission for 285 homes on former agricultural land to the rear of Dinnington High School at Throapham.
Potential customers are now able to visit the marketing suite on Oldcotes Road, allowing them to get a closer look at the three, four and five-bedroom homes in progress and discuss their needs with the expert sales team on site.
The development will bring nearly 300 homes to the area, and with 12 home styles of varying size and design there’s bound to be something for every househunter looking for their dream home in this sought-after location, which boasts excellent commuter links to the M1.
As part of its work at on the development, which incorporates open spaces and ecology measures to support and nurture local wildlife, Harron is contributing over £900,000 to enhancing the services and facilities that are available to people in the local area. This includes more than £660,000 towards education, £142,000 towards sustainable travel, and £28,000 to Throapham Orchard.
The planning permission also includes 70 affordable housing units on site.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very excited to be bringing more homes to the Rotherham area, offering house-buyers in the region more choice to enable them to find their dream home!
“We don’t envision the homes at Laughton Gate staying on the market for long so I would urge anyone interested to make an appointment to visit our new marketing suite soon!”
Other Harron Homes developements in the borough include those at Waverley and Wickersley.
Harron Homes website
Images: Harron Homes
