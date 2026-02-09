News: Restored Rotherham theatre goes up for sale
By Tom Austen
The iconic Empire Theatre in Rotherham town centre has been made available for sale following a multimillion pound restoration.
Advertised as a live events and venue hire business, the freehold of the prominent building has been given a guide price of £2.5m.
The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is a large restoration project. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
Taking on the historic restoration, SME Holdings Ltd, secured permission for the change of use of the premises from a night club use to a theatre / music venue use class and the first events took place in 2025.
Agents say that the building would be ideal for experienced leisure operators, investors, or groups seeking a scalable regional venue.
Spanning 12,000 sq ft and with a capacity of up to 1,200, vendors say that in excess of £1.8m has been invested in the project which has included uncovering the first cantilever beams (designed by a local architect) that created the impressive "Gods" - the building's uppermost balcony.
Advertisement
The advert states: "A landmark live events and venue hire business occupying a prominent corner position in Rotherham town centre.
"Originally opened in 1913, the building is of genuine architectural presence, featuring a Classical-style foyer frontage finished in white faience (glazed terracotta) and a large-scale auditorium arranged over three principal levels. The layout provides exceptional flexibility for live performance, ticketed events and private hire.
"The current owner acquired the property in 2023 in a derelict condition and has since invested in excess of £1.8 million in an extensive restoration and upgrade programme. The principal public, trading and operational areas have been fully refurbished to a high standard, with certain ancillary rooms and storage areas remaining in a functional condition.
"The venue benefits from two fully fitted bars across the ground and first floors, together with high-spec finishes throughout and modern customer and back-of-house facilities, all configured for efficient event operation. The sale includes stage, lighting and sound equipment, bar and catering equipment, and all tables, chairs and loose furniture, with the majority of fixtures and fittings approximately one year old and in excellent condition. A full asset list will be provided.
"The property offers further growth potential, including the creation of an outdoor terrace fronting Ship Hill, activation of currently under-utilised internal areas, and enhanced marketing and programming to drive increased utilisation and bookings at both a local and national level.
This offers an opportunity to acquire a restored, income-generating live events venue with early trading momentum and clear growth potential. Opportunities of this scale, condition and positioning rarely come to market, and as such an early viewing is strongly advised."
A series of events are in the calendar for 2026 including East 17 on Valentine's Day, further Northern Soul events and a larger operator bringing a number of themed daytime events.
Empire Theatre website
Images: Veritas Business Sales
Advertised as a live events and venue hire business, the freehold of the prominent building has been given a guide price of £2.5m.
The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is a large restoration project. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
Taking on the historic restoration, SME Holdings Ltd, secured permission for the change of use of the premises from a night club use to a theatre / music venue use class and the first events took place in 2025.
Agents say that the building would be ideal for experienced leisure operators, investors, or groups seeking a scalable regional venue.
Spanning 12,000 sq ft and with a capacity of up to 1,200, vendors say that in excess of £1.8m has been invested in the project which has included uncovering the first cantilever beams (designed by a local architect) that created the impressive "Gods" - the building's uppermost balcony.
Advertisement
The advert states: "A landmark live events and venue hire business occupying a prominent corner position in Rotherham town centre.
"Originally opened in 1913, the building is of genuine architectural presence, featuring a Classical-style foyer frontage finished in white faience (glazed terracotta) and a large-scale auditorium arranged over three principal levels. The layout provides exceptional flexibility for live performance, ticketed events and private hire.
"The current owner acquired the property in 2023 in a derelict condition and has since invested in excess of £1.8 million in an extensive restoration and upgrade programme. The principal public, trading and operational areas have been fully refurbished to a high standard, with certain ancillary rooms and storage areas remaining in a functional condition.
"The venue benefits from two fully fitted bars across the ground and first floors, together with high-spec finishes throughout and modern customer and back-of-house facilities, all configured for efficient event operation. The sale includes stage, lighting and sound equipment, bar and catering equipment, and all tables, chairs and loose furniture, with the majority of fixtures and fittings approximately one year old and in excellent condition. A full asset list will be provided.
"The property offers further growth potential, including the creation of an outdoor terrace fronting Ship Hill, activation of currently under-utilised internal areas, and enhanced marketing and programming to drive increased utilisation and bookings at both a local and national level.
This offers an opportunity to acquire a restored, income-generating live events venue with early trading momentum and clear growth potential. Opportunities of this scale, condition and positioning rarely come to market, and as such an early viewing is strongly advised."
A series of events are in the calendar for 2026 including East 17 on Valentine's Day, further Northern Soul events and a larger operator bringing a number of themed daytime events.
Empire Theatre website
Images: Veritas Business Sales
1 comments:
Based on photos I've seen, the restoration looks bizarre. Surely the stage is in the wrong place?
Post a Comment