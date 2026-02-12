News: Rotherham Persimmon plans pulled
By Tom Austen
An application for 155 houses in Rotherham by Persimmon Homes submitted in 2019 is no longer being assessed by the local planning authority. It comes as rival housebuilders prepare plans for the adjacent plots of land.
Rothbiz reported last year that a masterplan was updated for a proposed housing scheme on a parcel of land at Aston where developers have been unable to bring forward a commercial scheme.
Persimmon Homes and Gleeson Homes had both identified the site at Mansfield Road for development.
The wider site was allocated for mixed use in the council's local plan with the authority explaining that around 150 houses could be accomodated here alongside employment uses.
Landowners Network Space Ltd has owned the site for over 30 years and has been unable to deliver employment land development owing to the topography and ground condition relevant to industrial development.
Gleeson's 2024 plans are for 111 houses - a mix of houses across the sloping site - 23, two-bed houses, 63, three-bed and 25, four-bed. Twelve are designed as bungalows.
Rotherham Council has asked for a masterplan for the "comprehensive development of the whole site" which is required to support any planning permission.
Consultants, nineteen47 on behalf of Gleeson Homes, submitted a masterplan, which includes planned uses for Gleeson's site, Persimmon's site, and a remaining parcel of land between the existing Mansfield Road Industrial Estate and the A57 Aston Bypass.
The 2024 application for Gleeson, drawn up by Nineteen47, explains: "The neighbouring application to the east does not comprise committed residential development. The application was validated in December 2019 and since that time very limited progress has been made towards the determination of the application. There is no clear rationale for the delays and the application could yet be withdrawn or refused by the LPA, it cannot be relied upon to satisfy the housing requirement within the allocation. The proposed housing within this application could therefore contribute to the anticipated provision of housing within the site."
The 2019 Permisson application remained undetermined until last month and is now listed as withdrawn.
Keepmoat is progressing plans. Closer to Swallownest, the site known as Aston Common was allocated for residential use in the council's local plan that was adopted in 2018, taking it out of the green belt.
Agents said last year that the intention was to pursue a full planning application for 189 dwellings on the 16.2 hectare site.
Images: Google Maps / Gleeson / nineteen47 / niemen
