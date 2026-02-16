News: Dinnington regen plans updated as demolition set to begin
By Tom Austen
A multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town needs updating but work on site is set to begin later this month with the demolition of burnt-out buildings.
The revamp of Dinnington market, approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The project, backed by £11m in Government funding, aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
Revised plans are now being prepared for units on Laughton Road.
After detailed surveys revealed the buildings were in a worse condition than anticipated, the Council now intends to fully demolish and rebuild the buildings rather than refurbish them to deliver a safer, higher‑quality and future‑proofed space for businesses that will also better meet the needs of the community.
The scheme has also been designed to include an outdoor market presence in an improved location and environment, one with demountable stalls which is designed to limit the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and provide dedicated welfare and storage facilities.
The new building plans will be submitted for planning approval this month. A tender process to appoint a main contractor will begin shortly, with work expected to begin on site in the summer.
Rotherham Council, who acquired the required properties last year, recently appointed local firm, Ron Hull Demolition, to carry out work on site. The demolition, which will start on February 23, will include the removal of the former florists and dance studio on Laughton Road, which were destroyed by fire.
Demolition work is expected to be completed by March.
The £12m redevelopment of the high street will include a new public square with a flexible pack-away market, purpose-built commercial units creating new opportunities for local businesses, and improved pedestrian links between transport hubs and the high street. Interest from businesses in the scheme is high.
“The demolition marks a significant milestone, clearing away buildings that have long been seen as eyesores and signalling the start of real, visible progress.
“Our decision to demolish the remaining buildings rather than refurbish them means that residents, businesses and visitors to Dinnington can expect a brand-new development to be proud of. We want to make sure the regeneration of the high street is as cost-effective as possible and rebuilding the units now will mean we avoid costly refurbishment work in the future.
“This is just the beginning of a transformation that will bring lasting benefits to the town and its community. It’s all part of the Council’s commitment to ensuring places are thriving, safe and clean.”
The Government has confirmed that the spending on the project can be extended from 2026 to 2028.
Images: Google Maps / RMBC / AHR
