News: Gulliver's Valley on recruitment drive
By Tom Austen
Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham is on a recruitment drive for a range of positions, from roller coaster operators and entertainers to hotel hosts and housekeepers.
Created on 250 acres of land at Rother Valley, the resort is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old and has a variety of onsite accommodation available and more than 30 rides and attractions.
Gulliver’s is a flexible employer and has varying shifts and seasonal work available. The company employs and welcomes applications from students, school leavers and older people, including those who have retired, who are looking for work.
Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Having fun is part of the job description at Gulliver’s Valley. Our mission is to provide an environment where families can make magical memories and our staff are a huge part of that.
“We are looking to recruit people from all walks of life for a wide range of flexible roles. You’ll be part of our friendly team and empowered to do your best work to ensure our guests have a great time.
“Gulliver’s Valley is a truly unique place to work where every day is different and you are part of something that makes people smile.”
Gulliver’s Valley has recently recruited two new budding theme park managers.
Beth Saxby from Chesterfield and Mae Spencer from Balby, Doncaster, have both been taken on after a call for candidates to sign up to the company’s bespoke trainee managers training scheme earlier this year.
The pair will kick-start their training at Gulliver’s Valley, before moving on to experience working at Gulliver’s other UK sites in Milton Keynes, Warrington and Matlock Bath.
Now in its seventh year, Gulliver’s management training programme will give the new hires a chance to experience different areas of the business on a series of placements, while allowing Gulliver’s to home-grow its own managers according to the business’s unique and rapidly expanding needs.
Along with seven other successful applicants located across the UK, the pair will take on their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.
Beth, who recently completed a degree in international tourism management at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “I am looking forward to using my degree to help plan events at Gulliver’s. I’m also excited to learn about the rides and looking forward to interacting with guests enjoying a family day out at the parks.”
Mae has just returned to the UK after working for Royal Caribbean for a number of years, as a member of the sports team on board the cruise ships. Mae said she is “looking forward to working at all the different Gulliver’s locations and learning the many different roles.”
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome the next generation of theme park managers to Gulliver's.
"They were selected from a strong and diverse field of candidates and come from a range of backgrounds. What they all have in common though, is the ambition they have shown and a commitment to learning new skills.
“Gulliver's is a unique and rapidly growing organisation that attracts ambitious and energetic people. By running our own in-house management training programme, we can shape our team and allow their roles to evolve as the business expands.
“I'm excited to see what the future holds for our latest group of trainee managers."
The new trainees follow a recruitment boost at Gulliver’s Valley this summer, with six new interns taken on at the site from across Rotherham recently, as part of the park’s work with Rotherham Opportunities College, through the DFN Project SEARCH.
Julie added: “We’re committed to creating new job opportunities for the local community around each of our parks and it’s been great to see the team flourish at Gulliver’s Valley – our newest site.”
