News: German Doner Kebab opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
German Doner Kebab (GDK) has opened its doors in Rotherham, bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the South Yorkshire town.
Rothbiz revelaed in May that the brand was looking to take on the vacant former Carphone Warehouse unit at Parkgate.
The new restaurant is located at Parkgate Shopping and opened October 28, creating in the region of 40 new jobs.
German Doner Kebab Rotherham will offer a full Dine-In experience, plus Takeaway with Click & Collect and Delivery will be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.
German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.
Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs are made using premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.
The new restaurant in Rotherham is the brand’s 75th site in the UK as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations throughout the country.
The brand now has over 90 restaurants worldwide as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the globe.
Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Rotherham.
“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”
Established in Germany over 30 years ago, Scottish company, United Brands, took over the worldwide GDK brand and recently announced plans to open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021, bringing in the region of 1,800 new jobs throughout the country. It operates a franchise model.
German Doner Kebab website
Images: GDK
German Doner Kebab website
Images: GDK
4 comments:
Will delivery of snap be by bike, tandem, electric scooter, bus or electric car?
If they choose Deliveroo as a delivery partner they tend to deliver via bike.
Tried these yesterday. Very nice 👍
Deliveroo have always delivered to me by car
