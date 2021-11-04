News: Funding boost for Rotherham as Children's Capital of Culture
By Tom Austen
A further £2.4m has been secured from the Government for levelling up projects in Rotherham.
Around 500 locally led projects are set to benefit from Community Renewal Fund which focuses on supporting people and places across the UK, focused on domestic priorities, growing local economies, and breathing new life into communities.
In Rotherham, a bid has been successful based around the Children's Capital of Culture.
Rotherham is planning to brand itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025. The move is part of a new cultural strategy with an action that is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."
This aim is supported by the imaginative children’s literature charity, Grimm & Co, a new £2m Creative People and Places programme, Flux, plans to create a new Central Library at the heart of its Future High Street programme and a strong local authority team. The recently-formed Cultural Partnership Board, with members including Rotherham United, the Grade 1 Wentworth Woodhouse stately home, Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance (ROAR) Magna Science Museum and growing sector of freelance practitioners including international sound artist and music producer Mark Fell, visual artist Leigh de Vries, and community and visual artist Vicky Hilton will drive this ambition with local people.
£1.84m has been offered from the Community Renewal Fund to help establish a "Creative & Cultural Skills Embassy" linked to the Children's Capital of Culture idea. It adds to funding already secured from Arts Council England.
In the run-up to 2025, there is expected to be lots of great opportunities for local children and young people, including skills development programmes and job opportunities, creative workshops and events.
The latest project will see the appointment of three young producers tasked with creating amazing experiences for the people of Rotherham, including putting on events and designing exhibitions.
Another bid to the Community Renewal Fund has also been successful. Led by Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR), voluntary and community sector groups have been offered £607,845 for a project called "Anything's Possible, Rotherham!"
Engaging with people who are furthest from the job market, the funding will enable them to create a menu of possibilities to increase and improve employability, life chances and positive pathways.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said: "We are levelling up in every corner of the United Kingdom, backing locally-led projects that will make a real difference to communities and help to deliver our net zero commitments.
"There is incredible talent spread right across our great country and this investment will unlock the opportunities to match."
The Community Renewal Fund is a precursor for the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Government's replacement for EU structural funds.
Children's Capital of Culture website
VAR website
Images: RMBC / Grimm & Co
