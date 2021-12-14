News: 85,000 sq ft fully let at Rotherham industrial development
By Tom Austen
Knight Frank has let a further four units totalling 33,000 sq ft of accommodation at a new £7m industrial development at Rotherham to expanding SME businesses – meaning the 85,000 sq ft site is now fully let.
Health & Safety training company Hydro-X, garden design company Bestall & Co Ltd, industrial gas engine and controls specialist Gen-C Ltd and medical equipment storage company Medivest have taken the remaining space at 31 East, a ten unit development by South Yorkshire based developer, EV Waddington Ltd.
Hydro-X currently has five employees with six plus staff planned ongoing; Bestall & Co employ nine staff with another seven anticipated; Gen-C Ltd has five staff with plans to hire another five while Medivest is a new start and looking to add up to four staff to its operations.
The businesses join railway industry provider Direct Track Solutions who took 25,000 sq ft at 31 East and specialist chocolatier Keylink Ltd which moved to 31 East earlier this year.
Developer Tony Waddington said: “The project, made possible with a £1.6m grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is supplying much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation for the South Yorkshire region.
“Supporting continued economic growth in Rotherham is key and we are already on site with the next phase which will offer further flexible accommodation for occupiers looking for space along the M1 corridor.”
It is expected that this phase of 31 East, built over ten units, will generate £96m GVA over the next 10-year period.
Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing 31 East, said: “The premises address the lack of commercial property offer of this size across the region, hence why they have proved so popular.”
As well as 31 East, E V Waddington Limited has already developed Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Parks and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
