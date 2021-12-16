News: Rotherham firm's take on secret Santa
By Tom Austen
Generous colleagues at a community-spirited Rotherham business are busy spreading festive cheer after coming up with a novel way to support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
Dinnington-based Safety Kleen have decorated their office Christmas tree with tags showing various items from the charity’s ‘Amazon Wishlist’ which is packed with carefully selected gift ideas that are safe and appropriate for children and young people who visit the hospice.
Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at their hospice located in North Anston, Rotherham.
Safetykleen is the world’s leading provider of parts washer, surface treatment and chemical application services.
Supervisor Matt Davis hung 45 tags on the tree to get things going and was astonished when every single one had been snapped up by kind-hearted colleagues within a few days.
“I came up with the idea after seeing a virtual version with a different charity last year,” said Matt, from Dinnington.
“I wanted to make it a little more personal so I decided to print off the tags and pop them on our tree in the canteen so colleagues can choose a gift for the children themselves.
“We’re just down the road from Bluebell Wood so it’s very much a local charity for us, and it’s such a well-deserving cause. Everyone has really bought into it and the response has been absolutely overwhelming.”
Advertisement
Bluebell Wood’s Amazon Wishlist features a variety of treats including games, toys, books and art supplies as well as items that can be used for Bluebell Wood’s family fun days.
If any individual, group or business would like to send a gift to children at the hospice this year, they can do so here.
Shannon Gossage, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We absolutely love Safety Kleen’s unique take on ‘secret Santa’ and we can’t thank everyone at the firm enough for their kindness and Christmas spirit.
“The children and families who visit Bluebell Wood sadly never know how many more Christmases they’ll get to spend with each other, which makes it such a special time to make memories they’ll treasure for the rest of their lives.
“The wonderful gifts colleagues are kindly donating will help us do exactly that, as well as putting huge smiles on the faces of the children and young people who visit us.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Safety Kleen for their generosity – merry Christmas from all at Bluebell Wood!”
Safety Kleen website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Bluebell Wood
Dinnington-based Safety Kleen have decorated their office Christmas tree with tags showing various items from the charity’s ‘Amazon Wishlist’ which is packed with carefully selected gift ideas that are safe and appropriate for children and young people who visit the hospice.
Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at their hospice located in North Anston, Rotherham.
Safetykleen is the world’s leading provider of parts washer, surface treatment and chemical application services.
Supervisor Matt Davis hung 45 tags on the tree to get things going and was astonished when every single one had been snapped up by kind-hearted colleagues within a few days.
“I came up with the idea after seeing a virtual version with a different charity last year,” said Matt, from Dinnington.
“I wanted to make it a little more personal so I decided to print off the tags and pop them on our tree in the canteen so colleagues can choose a gift for the children themselves.
“We’re just down the road from Bluebell Wood so it’s very much a local charity for us, and it’s such a well-deserving cause. Everyone has really bought into it and the response has been absolutely overwhelming.”
Advertisement
Bluebell Wood’s Amazon Wishlist features a variety of treats including games, toys, books and art supplies as well as items that can be used for Bluebell Wood’s family fun days.
If any individual, group or business would like to send a gift to children at the hospice this year, they can do so here.
Shannon Gossage, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We absolutely love Safety Kleen’s unique take on ‘secret Santa’ and we can’t thank everyone at the firm enough for their kindness and Christmas spirit.
“The children and families who visit Bluebell Wood sadly never know how many more Christmases they’ll get to spend with each other, which makes it such a special time to make memories they’ll treasure for the rest of their lives.
“The wonderful gifts colleagues are kindly donating will help us do exactly that, as well as putting huge smiles on the faces of the children and young people who visit us.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Safety Kleen for their generosity – merry Christmas from all at Bluebell Wood!”
Safety Kleen website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Bluebell Wood
0 comments:
Post a Comment