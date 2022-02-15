News: First home opens in £30m Rotherham town centre development





The show home at Wellgate Place is now open to the public and is the first chance people have had to see what the future of housing in Rotherham will look like.



To mark the milestone moment in Rotherham Council’s transformation of the town centre, Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr. Chris Read visited the development with Chief Executive Sharon Kemp and Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr. Amy Brookes.



Wellgate Place features 54 homes ranging from one bedroom apartments to 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and these will be a mix of council rent, council shared ownership and properties for sale.



The development is one of three key housing schemes, called "The Trilogy Collection" in the town centre which will deliver a total of 171 modern new homes and is an integral part of the wider Town Centre Masterplan.



The masterplan sets out an exciting number of developments that will transform and revitalise the town centre, with a vibrant leisure scheme on Forge Island, attractive outdoor spaces, revitalised markets complex and high-quality riverside living.



Advertisement

Built by Wilmott Dixon and funded by the Council with support from Homes England and the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, Wellgate Place includes a variety of property types to suit people of different ages including first-time buyers, key workers, families and older downsizers.



In addition to the council rent properties and homes for sale, there are a number of council shared ownership apartments and homes. Under this scheme, buyers have the ability to purchase a small share of their home. They are also able to increase that share over time. It is ideal for first time buyers but also for anyone who wants to own a brand new home in a way they can afford



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr. Amy Brookes, said: “This is a significant moment in the transformation of Rotherham Town Centre. Housing is a catalyst for change and this development will help drive the regeneration of Rotherham, bringing more people in and helping to revitalise the local economy.



“The Town Centre Masterplan is ambitious and will help give others the confidence to invest in Rotherham. We have already seen private investors committing to projects in the town and these new housing schemes are attracting young professionals and families.



“These new homes are the first glimpse of a future Rotherham and help bring to life the vision we have for a thriving town centre of the future.”



Trilogy Collection website



Images: RMBC The show home at Wellgate Place is now open to the public and is the first chance people have had to see what the future of housing in Rotherham will look like.To mark the milestone moment in Rotherham Council’s transformation of the town centre, Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr. Chris Read visited the development with Chief Executive Sharon Kemp and Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr. Amy Brookes.Wellgate Place features 54 homes ranging from one bedroom apartments to 2 and 3 bedroom homes, and these will be a mix of council rent, council shared ownership and properties for sale.The development is one of three key housing schemes, called "The Trilogy Collection" in the town centre which will deliver a total of 171 modern new homes and is an integral part of the wider Town Centre Masterplan.The masterplan sets out an exciting number of developments that will transform and revitalise the town centre, with a vibrant leisure scheme on Forge Island, attractive outdoor spaces, revitalised markets complex and high-quality riverside living.Built by Wilmott Dixon and funded by the Council with support from Homes England and the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, Wellgate Place includes a variety of property types to suit people of different ages including first-time buyers, key workers, families and older downsizers.In addition to the council rent properties and homes for sale, there are a number of council shared ownership apartments and homes. Under this scheme, buyers have the ability to purchase a small share of their home. They are also able to increase that share over time. It is ideal for first time buyers but also for anyone who wants to own a brand new home in a way they can affordRotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr. Amy Brookes, said: “This is a significant moment in the transformation of Rotherham Town Centre. Housing is a catalyst for change and this development will help drive the regeneration of Rotherham, bringing more people in and helping to revitalise the local economy.“The Town Centre Masterplan is ambitious and will help give others the confidence to invest in Rotherham. We have already seen private investors committing to projects in the town and these new housing schemes are attracting young professionals and families.“These new homes are the first glimpse of a future Rotherham and help bring to life the vision we have for a thriving town centre of the future.”

The first home is now open in an ambitious £30m+ development of more than 170 homes across three key town centre sites, heralding the next stage in Rotherham town centre's transformation.